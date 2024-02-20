Nous Infosystems Recognized As A Major Contender In Everest Group Application Transformation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 - North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDISON, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems , a leading global IT solutions provider delivering innovative technology services and solutions, announced its recognition as a Major Contender in Application Transformation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 - North America by Everest Group. This achievement reflects Nous' ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients worldwide.

Nous Everest Peak Matrix Application

Continue Reading

The Everest Application Transformation Services Peak Matrix Assessment, a thorough analysis assessing 28 application transformation service providers, provides valuable insights into the dynamics of the North American landscape. Conducted through Everest Group's rigorous annual Request for Information (RFI) process, the assessment involved direct interactions with top-quality engineering specialists, client reference validations, and ongoing market analysis.

The report accentuates growing customer demands and the need for enterprises to boost productivity through application transformation, emphasizing the shift from legacy systems for the full potential of emerging technologies. Nous Infosystems stands out by actively collaborating with tech partners, enhancing offerings, and leading the industry. Their commitment to addressing client concerns is evident in cutting-edge in-house solutions, fortifying service capabilities and ensuring top-tier value in transformation initiatives.

Anurag Chauhan, CEO, Nous Infosystems, expresses, "Being recognized as a Major Contender in Application Transformation Services solidifies our dedication to delivering business-centric solutions. We are deeply attuned to our clients' evolving needs, and this acknowledgment strengthens our commitment to providing strategic and innovative services that propel business success in a dynamic market."

Featuring a comprehensive service portfolio from advisory to execution, Nous Infosystems stands out as a credible partner for end-to-end digital transformation. As a recognized Microsoft Azure partner, seamless integration of Azure technologies allows for delivering innovative solutions tailored to diverse client needs, positioning the organization as a trusted and versatile partner adept at navigating complex transformations. Enterprise clients highly value Nous Infosystem's expertise in legacy and next-gen technologies like low-code/no-code and generative AI, to drive efficiency and innovation for sustainable growth.

Sreenivasan Narayanan, EVP - Microsoft Global Alliances at Nous Infosystems, adds, "Attaining Major Contender status in Application Transformation Services highlights our operational and technical expertise. Our team's steadfast commitment to developing cutting-edge, in-house solutions and embracing next-gen technologies positions Nous Infosystems as a leader in the digital transformation landscape. We remain resolute in our pursuit of operational excellence and technical innovation to empower our clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital era."

About Nous Infosystems





Nous Infosystems is a global leader in digital solutions and product engineering, enabling global enterprises and ISVs to harness the power of technology. Through an innovative portfolio of services and next-gen technology solutions, we help organizations transform their business models, operations, and experiences to drive growth.

At the forefront of technology, Nous stands as a global pioneering force, delivering unparalleled expertise in digital transformation solutions through automation using AI, leveraging the cloud, and utilizing data and analytics with assured quality.

Nous follows a global delivery model through its strategically located delivery centers in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and India and provides assured quality services by following global standards and is certified in CMMi Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013.

Nous is Great Place to Work® CertifiedTM, reflecting a corporate culture dedicated to creating a positive and rewarding work environment.

Media Contact:





Sophia Park

Public Relations

+1 (732) 985-9533

[email protected]

Photo:

SOURCE Nous Infosystems Inc.