Infometry Unveils Cutting-Edge Infofiscus Sales Analytics Native App On Snowflake Marketplace

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fremont, CA, December 1, 2023: Infometry, a leader in Data and Advanced Analytics solutions, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary Sales Analytics Native App on the Snowflake Marketplace. This powerful app is set to empower customers by offering robust insights into Sales, Marketing, Finance, and Supply Chain Analytics.



We are thrilled to introduce our Sales Analytics Native App on the Snowflake Marketplace. By combining the power of Snowflakeï¿1⁄2s cloud data platform with our advanced analytics capabilities, we aim to empower businesses to eliminate the need for customers to invest time and resources in designing and building an end-to-end data warehouse and visualization platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive business success.



The Sales Analytics Native App seamlessly integrates with industry-standard ERPs, CRMs, and forecasting applications, directly into the Snowflake database, offering users a unified and scalable solution for their sales analytics needs. Leveraging the robust features of Snowflake, our app empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their sales data with speed and efficiency.



Key Highlights of the INFOfISCUS Sales Analytics Native App

1. INFOfISCUS excels in advanced data pipelines, swiftly ingesting data from Salesforce, NetSuite, and Workday into Snowflake in near real-time.



2. Our intuitive and scalable dashboards cater specifically to sales teams, adapting seamlessly to your businessï¿1⁄2s growth with in-depth cognitive analytics.



3. INFOfISCUS stands out with a unique suite of sales analytics features, providing unmatched scalability across dashboards, scorecards, and organizational analytics.



4. We prioritize data security and consistency, offering regularly updated and secure analytics datasets and views to alleviate any concerns.



5. Choose INFOfISCUS for the assured integrity and security of your data, making us the reliable partner for your analytics requirements.



How to Use, Enable, and Implement:

Users can easily get started by visiting the Snowflake Marketplace, finding the INFOfISCUS Sales Analytics application, and installing it. Prerequisites include a Snowflake paid account, access to the Snowflake Marketplace, and a basic understanding of Snowflake Native App usage.



For more information about the INFOfISCUS Sales Analytics solution and its features, please visit ï¿1⁄2 Snowflake Marketplace



Check out our product page: Click Here



About Infometry

Infometry is a pure-play data analytics services and solutions company helping customers with Cloud Data Strategy, Data Architecture, Data Warehouse, Cloud Data Integration, and Advanced Analytics. Infometry offers 14+ connectors and 7+ analytics solutions, which are being used by Fortune 100 companies globally. Infometry has been engineering partners with multiple Cloud Data product companies such as Informatica, Matillion, Snowflake, MuleSoft, AWS, GCP, Azure, Tableau, Looker, Power BI, Adaptive Insights, Dell Boomi, Talendï¿1⁄2etc.



Visit Infometry Inc. to know more about us and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.



Media Contacts

Infometry Inc.



Telephone: +1 (510) 793 5859



E-mail: ...



Address: 39111 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Suite 203E, Fremont, CA 94538 USA

Company :-Infometry INC

User :- dhiraj info

Email :...

Phone :-+1 510 793 5859

Url :-