Haldiram's And Times Prime Strengthen Partnership With Year-Long Exclusive Member Offer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, February 20, 2024: We are thrilled to announce the next chapter in our partnership between Haldiram's and Times Prime. Following the remarkable 'Azaadi ka Tyohaar' celebration, where we joyfully distributed laddoos, we are joining forces once again to offer an exclusive benefit to our valued Times Prime members.



Mr. Kailash Agarwal, President Retail & QSR at Haldiram's, remarked on the partnership, "Building upon our successful collaboration with Times Prime, we are excited to elevate this relationship further. The laddoo distribution by Haldiram's and Times Prime during 'Azaadi ka Tyohar" on the occasion of 77th Independence Day, set a high standard. Now, we are pleased to offer Times Prime members a sweet offer of complimentary 'sweet lassi' with their orders, enhancing their Haldiram's experience as a token of our appreciation."



Harshita Singh, Founder and Business Head of Times Prime, reflected on the partnership's evolution, saying, "Transitioning from a one-off campaign to a year-long collaboration with Haldiram's underscores our commitment to providing our members with unparalleled value and unique experiences. The positive response to our initial effort has not only motivated us to continue but also deepened our partnership, starting with this exclusive offer."



This new milestone in the collaboration between Haldiram's and Times Prime celebrates the innovation and tradition embodied by both brands. It reflects a mutual dedication to delivering memorable and value-driven experiences to customers.



Times Prime members are warmly invited to savor this special offer, symbolizing the enduring partnership and shared appreciation for their continued support. Both organizations eagerly anticipate bringing more value, joy, and innovative benefits to the Times Prime membership experience throughout the year.



About Haldiram's:



Haldiram's, a household name synonymous with culinary excellence, has delighted taste buds for generations. With a heritage spanning decades, Haldiram's has earned the trust of millions worldwide. From savory snacks to sumptuous meals, each product captures authentic Indian flavors. Committed to quality and innovation, Haldiram's brings families together, creating cherished memories with every bite. Experience culinary excellence with Haldiram's - where taste, togetherness, and delight converge.



About Times Prime:



Times Prime, a Times Internet product, is an all-in-one lifestyle membership that always aims to upgrade your lifestyle by providing premium benefits and deals across dining, travel, shopping, entertainment, and many more. Times Prime serves subscriptions such as TOI+, ETPrime, Hotstar, SonyLIV, Headspace, EazyDiner, Audible, and Google One, along with special deals in popular brands like Myntra, Starbucks, Uber, and more.

