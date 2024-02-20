Kuwait Information Minister Reiterates Broad Support For Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Information Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi on Tuesday underlined his country's broad support for the Palestinians, saying that such backing would remain firm and unwavering.

"We reiterate Kuwait's firm stance in its support for the Palestinians across regional and international levels," the Kuwaiti minister told an Egypt-hosted international forum on peace, sponsored by President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, emphasizing that such support would persist until Palestinian statehood aspirations come to fruition.

He deplored the "transgressions" committed by Israeli forces against the Palestinian people, urging the international community to interfere and put an end to the violence, saying that his ministry showcases support for the Palestinians through the myriad of platforms at its disposal.

On the objective for the gathering, the Kuwaiti minister said it aims to promote the principle of peace towards national development and prosperity, citing Kuwait's UN-bestowed moniker of "humanitarian center" in recognition of its commitment to "enhancing peace" on a global level.

He went on to speak of Kuwait's unflinching belief in the notion of peace, which includes, but is not limited to, cultural pluralism and co-existence, pointing out that such factors are often inextricably linked to development and prosperity.

The two-day gathering in the Egyptian capital brings together heads of state and prominent lawmakers from around the region, in addition to renowned politicians and journalists alike. (end)

