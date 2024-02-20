Authorities Thwart Smuggling Of 21 Rare Falcons

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra) Jordan Customs Department (JCD) staff at Omari Border Customs Center , in cooperation with the security departments, foiled an attempt to smuggle 21 falcons of a rare breed.The species were found in a state of temporary and complete anesthesia, concealed in a vehicle's fuel tanker and were immediately handed over to Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN). Smugglers involved were referred to the competent authorities to take legal action, according to a JCD statement on Tuesday.On the other hand, JCD workers at Zarqa Free Zone Customs Office successfully thwarted smuggling of "large" quantities of vape juice, totaling up to 10,000 packs.The operation also seized hookahs and vapes, totaling approximately 18,000 e-cigarettes and counterfeit and adulterated e-liquid quantities, which were detected during the "careful" inspection process inside various vehicle spare parts, hidden diligently to evade discovery, the statement pointed out.Meanwhile, JCD Director General, Jalal Qudah, stressed the need to intensify action, in cooperation with all security departments in combating illegal activities and dangerous and expired substances in all their forms and types, which pose a "great" danger to citizens' health and the national economy.Qudah also praised the JCD's "remarkable" efforts and "high" efficiency in detecting multiple smuggling cases.The JCD calls on all citizens to immediately report customs violations or any smuggling cases on the toll-free number 105 of Anti-Smuggling Operations Center.