FM Holds Talks With Slovenian Leaders On Gaza

Ljubljana, Feb 20 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi Tuesday wrapped up a working trip to Slovenia, where he met with President Natasa Peretz Musar, Prime Minister Robert Golob and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon.The meetings focused on developments in the Gaza Strip and efforts to end the war and ensure the protection of civilians and delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip.They also explored prospects to enhance Jordanian-Slovenian relations across many sectors.During his talks with his Slovenian counterpart, Fajon, Safadi stressed the need to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and stop the Israeli aggression and the humanitarian catastrophe it inflicted.Israel, he stressed, should comply with international law and international humanitarian law, and heed the international will to stop the war and allow the flow of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of Gaza.During their talks, the foreign ministers signed a memorandum of understanding to frame political consultations between their ministries.In a joint press conference, Safadi warned that failure by the international community to stop an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean allowing Israel to commit a new war crime and a massacre in Gaza.Safadi also urged countries that froze aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to reverse their decision, stressing that no one can replace the agency to help more than two million Palestinians facing starvation in Gaza."Every dollar withheld from the agency means depriving a child facing starvation of a loaf of bread," he said.Safadi commended Slovenia's support of an immediate ceasefire and access of enough and immediate humanitarian aid into Gaza.He added, Slovenia, which currently holds a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, stands by international law, justice, peace, and the right of the Palestinian people to life, freedom and statehood.Safadi also thanked Slovenia for its continued support for UNRWA and its positions at the United Nations and the European Union.He also stressed the two countries' keenness on further developing relations.For her part, the Slovenian minister noted that Jordan and Slovenia signed a memorandum of understanding on political cooperation between the two foreign ministries, calling the Kingdom a key partner in the Middle East.Fajon said her country has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid, pledging that Slovenia will continue to provide aid to UNRWA.She also said her country had clearly asked Israel to refrain from a military operation in Rafah, stressing the two-state solution, and noting the existing cooperation with Jordan in this regard.The President of Slovenia wrote on X: "In a conversation with the Jordanian Foreign Minister, I once again called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza.""We also talked about the peace plan in which Jordan is participating to end the war, saying that continuing to fund UNRWA is necessary, because any end to it would put the lives of Palestinians in Gaza and the Middle East region at risk."