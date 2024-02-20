This prestigious event is set to take place on February 22-23, 2024, at the Faena Hotel & Forum, Miami Beach, and will bring together global leaders, investors, CEOs, entrepreneurs, scientists, cultural figures, media, and FII Institute members.

The selected group of speakers joining Braverman during the two-day, invitation-only conference in Miami includes:









Rick Fox, co-founder, and CEO, Partanna Global

Michael Dell, Chairman & CEO, Dell Technologies

Stephen Schwarzman, Co-founder, Chairman & CEO, The Blackstone Group

Gwyneth Paltrow, Co-founder, Kinship Ventures

Secretary Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State, Executive Chairman Impact Investments

Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former Secretary of the Treasury and Founder, Liberty Strategic Capital

Mayor Francis Suarez, Mayor, City of Miami

Vimal Kapur, CEO, Honeywell

Jared Kushner, CEO, Affinity Gene Berdichevsky, CEO and co-founder of Sila and the 7th employee of Tesla.

On the 22nd of February, Braverman will be providing a keynote speech titled: "Can oceantech power all? Water has the potential to lead the world to a sustainable future. Could harnessing the power of our oceans be the key to universal clean energy?"

In addition, she will be co-chairing a session about: "Climate tech advancements in the global energy transition."

"FII Priority is one of the most important gatherings for business leaders in AI, robotics, healthcare, finances and sustainability, and I believe that the ideas that arise from it have the ability to really make an impact and change the world for the better," said Braverman, whose focus will be sharing her view on sustainability through her experience in developing Eco Wave Power's innovative technology for generation of clean electricity from ocean and sea waves.

"I am truly excited to share the wonderful possibilities which lie within the wave energy sector, especially in the United States, that holds vast potential for wave energy implementation, with the ability to generate up to 66 percent of all U.S. electricity from the power of the waves. I am honored to join some of the most innovative minds with the hope of accelerating the transition to a cleaner and healthier planet."

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, emphasized the summit's crucial role: "As we convene some of the brightest minds across various sectors, our focus will be on responsible decision-making in investment and economic growth. This summit is a stepping stone towards shaping a sustainable and technologically advanced future."

For more info about The Conference please see the following link:

⁠FII PRIORITY Miami - FII Institute Site (fii-institute)

About Eco Wave Power Global AB

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company completed construction of and received all approvals for its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power's technology as "Pioneering Technology." The EWP- EDF One station project marks the first grid-connected wave energy system in Israeli history. Eco Wave Power will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles, and plans to move towards its first commercial installation in Portugal. In addition, the Company holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 404.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Read more about Eco Wave Power at .

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

[email protected]

+97235094017

Forward-Looking Statements

