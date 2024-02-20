BEABA Brings Spain's #1 Bottle & Pacifier Brand Suavinex To The U.S.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Launch Includes Innovative Zerø.ZerøTM Collection

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEABA has introduced Suavinex, Spain's leading bottle and pacifier brand, to the United States, bringing with it the innovative Zerø.ZerøTM Collection.

Designed to minimize bottle rejection and nipple confusion, Zerø.ZerøTM is set to redefine the bottle-feeding experience in the U.S.

The Zerø.ZerøTM collection is a seamless system, offering a smooth transition between breast, bottle and pacifier.



Suavinex's Zerø.ZerøTM Bottle: Spain's top anti-colic bottle (available in 6oz and 9oz) features a patented, medical-grade silicone bag within the bottle's body, an asymmetrical adaptive flow nipple and skin-tone-inspired shades (Fair, Light, Medium, Deep). Suavinex's Zerø.ZerøTM Pacifier: Made of 100% medical grade silicone, the pacifier incorporates the

SX ProTM Nipple and respects oral and dental development. The pacifier comes in two sizes and in matching bottle shades.

"We are thrilled to bring Suavinex and its Zerø.ZerøTM Collection to the U.S." said John Marshall, Managing Director of BEABA North America. "The cutting-edge design provides a solution for the diverse feeding journeys of parents and their little ones."

Other

prominent

features of

the collection include:

The asymmetrical adjustable flow nipple replicates the natural breastfeedingprocess, ensuring aconsistentfeedingexperience.Adjustableflowputsbabiesincontrol oftheirmilkdelivery;as their suck strengthens, they extract more milk (just like natural breastfeeding).Withminimalpartsandtop-rack dishwashersafe,thecollectionoffers convenienceforbusyparents.Availableinvarious shapesanddesired flowsaccordingtothebaby's age andpreferences.

For additional information and imagery, please click here . To shop Suavinex's Zerø.ZerøTM collection, visit .

About Suavinex: Spain's number one bottle & pacifier brand, Suavinex has been caring for families for over 40 years and is available in over 44 countries. Highly trusted by parents &

babies and made to the highest EU safety standards, Suavinex specializes in developing versatile and inclusive bottle and pacifier solutions to suit the unique needs of every family.

About BEABA: BEABA has been leading the process of helping parents make their own healthy, natural homemade baby food for over 30 years. Proud to be globally recognized as one of the

leading brands in baby feeding, BEABA has sold over 7million Babycook® machines around the world.

