Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Oversized Greeting Card Yard Decoration For Celebrating Christmas Origin

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rebecca, B. of Homer Glen, IL is the creator of the Birthday Card for Jesus, a free-standing, three-dimensional seasonal decoration designed to celebrate Christmas. The decoration is installed in a yard area and can feature a series of LED lights to illuminate various aspects of the card. The decoration is comprised of a plywood or plastic, optional dry erase painted, to include the option of signatures on the Card. Assembly in the shape of an oversized greeting card. The planar members used to create the card are connected via a series of hinges. Additional fasteners such as stakes or pegs are used to secure the card into the ground.The interior sections of the card feature a series of optional, LED lights or pre-applied artwork. An optional stencil is included for applying custom artwork to the interior of the card. The greeting card functions as a fun and unique decoration to further celebrate the origins of the Christmas holiday.Many individuals and families incorporate religious themes into their Christmas decorations, including items that represent any religious aspects of the holiday. Yard decorations featuring religious symbols such as crosses, stars, and doves can be included on the Card. The market for these types of decorations may appeal to religious communities, churches, and individuals who prioritize a religious significance of Christmas. Retailers, both physical stores and online platforms, often offer a variety of religious-themed Christmas decorations to meet the demand.Rebecca was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Birthday Card for Jesus product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Birthday Card for Jesus can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

