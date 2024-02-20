HANDEL's HOMEMADE ICE CREAM MARKS CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN TEMECULA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Join the sweet festivities for a chance to win Free Ice Cream for a Year, Feb. 23

TEMECULA, CA, US, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Handel's Homemade Ice Cream , serving handcrafted ice cream since 1945, is bringing its timeless and fun-filled flavors to Riverside County, CA with the opening of its newest location in Temecula. Join the legacy ice cream brand for a grand opening celebration on Friday, February 23, 2024 from Noon – 4 pm at 41377 Margarita Rd. Three lucky Handel's fans will have the chance to win Free Ice Cream for a Year! The celebration will also feature drawings every half hour for cool prizes and ice cream.The Temecula Handel's is led by multi-unit franchise owner Keith Kesler, who's excited to bring Handel's freshly made treats to a new community in California.“In my previous career, I searched the world for the best ice cream during my business trips. I found it at Handel's,” said Keith Kesler, Owner of the Temecula Handel's Homemade Ice Cream.“Our ice cream is made fresh daily. We never skimp, and we have the best flavors and best quality.”The Temecula Handel's grand opening will feature a ribbon cutting with the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m. The Rancho Christian School cheerleaders will also be joining the festivities and entertaining guests.The new location boasts 2,000 sq. ft. and is a hybrid design featuring walk-in and walk-up windows. The store will serve local and seasonal flavors including Black Cherry, Buckeye, Coffee Chocolate Chip, Graham Central Station, Blue Monster, Salty Caramel Truffle, and more. The store will offer dine-in, pickup, delivery, and catering.The Temecula location will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.The store will support the local community with fundraising opportunities including Spirit Nights, Ice CreamSocials, and Pint Card Sales. Contact the store at (951) 225-8956 to learn more.For more information about the Temecula Handel's, visit or follow them on Instagram or Facebook @Handels Temecula.About Handel's Homemade Ice CreamHandel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, by Alice Handel, the company continues the sweet legacy she established from her backyard garden, using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has 126 locations across 12 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit .

