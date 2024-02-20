Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Wind Turbine System For Electric Vehicles Designed To Offer Supplemental Charge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- John M. of Prescott Valley, AZ is the creator of Charging EVs While Driving, a wind turbine and charging system installed within an electric vehicle designed to generate power via the moving vehicle. As the vehicle travels down the road, wind is funneled into the front grill area and into the turbine(s), rotating them to generate electricity for the battery. The system is designed to maintain flowing current for charging the vehicle batteries, prolonging its life, and minimizing charging time while the vehicle is stopped.As the vehicle is driven, air from its grill will be directed through a duct to a fan. The fan will have a pulley to drive a 100-amp or larger alternator via a belt system. The duct size will be larger at the grill and will reduce at the fan, thereby increasing the velocity of the air to turn the fan. The pulley on the fan will be larger than the pulley in the alternator. Voltage regulators and other electronics may also be included with the device to accommodate the alternator. The pulley on the fan is intended to be larger than the pulley on the alternator. A suggested size could be a 12-inch pulley on the fan and 3-inches on the alternator, creating a 4 to 1 ratio to turn the alternator.Electric vehicle manufacturers are constantly striving to improve and increase the range and overall performance of electric vehicles, making them more practical, dynamic, and appealing to a broader range of consumers. One main issue with current electric vehicle models is a significant lack of battery range-vehicle owners are forced to travel only short distances or travel roads where a charging station can be located when needed. Several approaches to increasing charge length include increased energy density, solid-state batteries, regenerative braking, lightweight materials, kinetic energy recovery systems, software optimization, and more. One currently unexplored area includes utilizing wind turbines to increase energy efficiency and provide supplemental charge to a vehicle's battery. Charging EVs While Driving offers a versatile solution and could make an impact in the market.John filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to Charging EVs While Driving. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Charging EVs While Driving can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...