Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Utility Umbrella Designed To Keep People Comfortable While Traveling

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Debbie G. of Philadelphia, PA is the creator of the AC Brella, a multipurpose umbrella used to keep an individual dry, warm, and/or cool simultaneously while outdoors. The umbrella can dispense warm or cool air while protecting from inclement weather, UV rays, and more. The handle features an on/off switch and various adjustment switches, and the system may be powered by two AA batteries. The compact air conditioning unit may also be powered by a miniature solar powered battery which gives the user added safety because the unit will continue to recharge as they walk daily.In addition, the AC Brella will have a switch conveniently embedded inside the handle frame and can be switched on and off, as well as from low air to medium air and to high air flow depending on the need. The design will ensure condensation to collect and flow on top of the umbrella and run off as with normal umbrellas during the rain. Regardless of which heating or cooling option is selected, the umbrella offers a way to keep dry and comfortable while traveling outdoors.The concept of umbrellas with multipurpose features like UV protection, embedded fans, coolers, or heaters, solar charging, and/or convertible designs could find a niche market, depending on various factors such as climate, consumer preferences, and practicality. The design and appearance of the umbrellas also play a role in attracting consumers. A balance between functionality and aesthetics is essential to make the product appealing. The AC Brella features several functionalities that could significantly expand any manufacturer's product line.Debbie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her AC Brella product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the AC Brella can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

