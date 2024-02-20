SURCHEROS FRESH MEX® CELEBRATES NEWEST TALLAHASSEE RESTAURANT OPENING

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) First 100 guests receive Free Burritos For a Year on grand opening day

TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Surcheros ® is expanding in Tallahassee and opening a second restaurant in the Florida capital city. The latest Surcheros is located at 800 Ocala Rd., Suite 100, at Ocala Corners next to Publix. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The first 100 guests in will receive Free Burritos For a Year*. The festivities will take place from 10:30 am - 2 pm and will feature giveaways including branded SWAG, Free Entree Cards, Free Queso Cards, and more.The newest Tallahassee Surcheros is led by franchise owners Amy Cooksey and Doug Puryear. They have been vital in growing this market for the brand, as this restaurant marks their second in the North Florida city. They also own and operate the location in Midtown at 1817 Thomasville Rd., Suite 630.“Our latest restaurant is in the heart of a college community that boasts nearly 80,000 students. We have three colleges just within three miles of our location- Florida State University, Tallahassee Community College and FAMU,” said Amy Cooksey, Co-owner of the Tallahassee Surcheros®.“We are excited to serve this area and welcome students, faculty, their families and more to our newest Surcheros and to enjoy the fresh, high-quality and made-to-order meals that we have to offer.”The February 27 grand opening will also feature music, giveaways & more!The new Tallahassee Surcheros will feature all the fan favorites including freshly-made tacos, grilled burritos, and quesadillas featuring choices of premium meats or vegetables. The menu also includes a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces to compliment the dishes. Kids can delight in the Lil' Ones menu catered just for them, plus guests may enjoy salads, burrito bowls, and more.The Tallahassee restaurant is approximately 2,400 sq. ft and includes a large seating area, salsa bar, and ordering line where guests can walk through to customize their orders. The location has shared parking with the nearby Publix supermarket and the other neighboring businesses.Guests may dine in or place mobile orders for pickup. The location also offers catering.The Tallahassee location is open Sunday-Thursday from 10:30 am – 9:30 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 am – 10:30 pm.For more information about Surcheros, visit or follow the newest Tallahassee location on social @Surcheros_TallahasseeAbout SurcherosSurcheros Fresh Mex is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Fresh Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at /franchising .

Kelyn Theus

Ink Link Marketing

+1 305-333-2809

email us here