Body Of Missing Man Found In Delhi Drain

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The body of a missing man was found lying in a drain in Mangolpuri area on the outskirts of Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

A police official said that a complaint was received regarding the disappearance of Pawan at Raj Park police station.

"On Tuesday, information was also received regarding an unknown body of a man lying in the drain behind Agarwal Sweets, T Block, Mangolpuri following which a police team rushed to the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Jimmy Chiram said.

"The dead body was identified as Pawan, who was missing. Hence a case under section 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and investigation is going on," he said.

The DCP said that police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the crime sequence and to identify the culprits.

