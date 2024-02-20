Kraig Westerbeek Named President, Smithfield Hog Production

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SMITHFIELD, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods has named Kraig Westerbeek as president of its hog production operations effective Feb. 29, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Shane Smith.

"Kraig has been an extremely valuable asset to Smithfield Foods throughout his career," said Shane Smith, chief executive officer for Smithfield. "His extensive experience in our hog production division has helped keep Smithfield on the forefront of our industry, and I look forward to his continued leadership."

Kraig Westerbeek

Westerbeek brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his new role. His career with Smithfield began in 1993 as environmental manager for Quarter M Farms, which later merged with Murphy Family Farms. He held leadership roles of increasing responsibility throughout his career, serving as environmental compliance director for eight years before being named assistant vice president of environment, health and safety compliance in 2010. From 2014 to 2017, he served as vice president, support operations for Smithfield Hog Production, where he managed more than 100 employees and was responsible for environmental compliance, engineering, construction, feed manufacturing, transportation and animal welfare.



Westerbeek also played a leading role in the formation of Smithfield Renewables, the company's carbon reduction and renewable energy platform. He led Smithfield Renewables from its introduction in 2017, managing manure-to-energy investments as well as grain supply chain and energy and production efficiency projects, until 2022, when he was named chief development officer of Monarch Renewables , a joint venture between Smithfield Foods, Roeslein Alternative Energy and TPG Rise Climate. Monarch projects capture methane from manure and convert it into carbon-negative renewable natural gas to power homes, vehicles and businesses.



Westerbeek is a past member of the board of directors of the North Carolina Pork Council and the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) and is a current member of NPPC's environmental committee, which he previously chaired. He also was formerly chairman of the Duplin County Health Board and is a current member.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in

Smithfield, Virginia,

since 1936,

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

is a U.S. food company that employs more than 54,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield

boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands , such as

Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit and connect with us on

Facebook ,

X ,

formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn ,

Instagram and Threads .



