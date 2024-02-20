USCCA Partners With We The Female To Empower Women Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The organizations will partner on female-focused trainings across the country

WEST BEND, Wis., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA), the leading resource for responsibly armed Americans, is excited to announce its partnership with We The Female, a prominent organization dedicated to empowering women with self-defense skills and education. This partnership aims to provide women nationwide with the tools, training, and support they need to confidently protect themselves and their loved ones.

In today's world, personal safety is a top priority for women everywhere. As part of this initiative, the USCCA and We The Female will collaborate on a variety of tactics, including educational workshops, training events, and outreach programs designed to reach women from all walks of life.

"At the USCCA, our focus is on educating, training, and empowering responsibly armed Americans," said Tim Schmidt, Chairman and Co-Founder of the USCCA. "Through our partnership with We The Female, we are expanding our reach and impact, ensuring that women across the country have access to the knowledge and skills they need to protect themselves and their families."

We The Female, founded by Kerry Slone with the mission of helping women feel safe, confident, and empowered, shares this commitment to women's safety and autonomy. By partnering with the USCCA, We The Female aims to amplify its efforts and reach even more women with life-saving education and resources. The organization will be actively involved in teaching the classes and working with ranges to facilitate training opportunities for women nationwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with the USCCA to further our mission of empowering women through self-defense," said Kerry Slone, Founder of We The Female. "Together, we will provide women with the tools, training, and community support they need to navigate the world safely and confidently."

In addition to their joint efforts, the USCCA and We The Female are committed to fostering a culture of empowerment and support for women nationwide. Through ongoing collaboration and engagement with communities nationwide, the organizations will continue to advocate for women's safety and autonomy, empowering them to live with confidence and peace of mind. Together, they strive to create a world where women feel empowered to take control of their safety and well-being responsibly.

About the USCCA.

The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) is an association of responsible armed Americans whose members get exceptional self-defense education, lifesaving training and self-defense liability insurance, preparing them for the before, during and after of a lawful act of self-defense. The USCCA is the largest, fastest-growing self-defense association dedicated to responsible gun owners.

About We the Female.

We The Female's mission is to arm women with education, confidence, and self-defense. Using a holistic approach to self-defense, our unique approach to firearm training bridges the gap between women who have never touched a firearm and the standard of fundamental training currently available. The result is a learning environment that is both physically and emotionally safe.

SOURCE U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA)