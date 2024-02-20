Allegiant Partners With Berry Aviation To Enhance The Airline's Pilot Recruitment Pipeline

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">ALGT ) announced the launch of its Allegiant Incentive program in collaboration with Berry Aviation, a private aviation company offering various services, including government, scheduled and on-demand cargo, MRO/CRO and FBO operations.

This collaboration offers Allegiant access to a pool of experienced pilots trained by Berry and enhances the diversity and depth of talent available while providing immediate benefit for both companies.

"We see tremendous value in our pilot pathway programs and are excited to expand with Berry Aviation," said company President Gregory C. Anderson. "Our out-and-back business model provides flight crews with a unique balance between work and home life, making Allegiant a desirable airline for pilots at all levels of experience. We believe this partnership fits beautifully in supporting the future growth of our pilot ranks."

Berry, a Part 135 carrier, is an attractive employer for early-stage pilots who must meet a minimum threshold of 1,500 flight hours to pursue a career in commercial aviation. The partnership will help Allegiant enhance its pilot recruitment pipeline by creating a reliable pathway for experienced pilots to integrate seamlessly into the company's workforce.

Berry pilots enrolled in the Allegiant Incentive program must be qualified as a Pilot in Command (PIC) for at least 18 months and meet certain criteria to have direct entry into Allegiant New Hire Training. Requirements include completing periodic check rides and working towards ATP-CTP certification.

"Allegiant is a very unique 121 that offers pilots a very unique career," said Stanley Finch, Berry Aviation's president. "We're excited about partnering with Allegiant to offer our pilots a roadmap to Allegiant's flight decks."

Allegiant will provide programming and resources to support pilot development including training, mentorship opportunities and participation in Allegiant events.

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT ) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart,

focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most.

Since 1999,

Allegiant Air

has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations

with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant. Media information, including photos, is available at



