Vstock Transfer Is A Proud Sponsor Of The Upcoming 36Th Annual ROTH Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – VStock Transfer , a leading SEC-registered stock transfer firm known for its expertise in servicing private companies, IPOs and issuers listed on NYSE American, Nasdaq, and OTC Markets, is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the 36th Annual ROTH Conference. This well-known event is scheduled to take place from March 17-19, 2024, at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

The ROTH Conference is renowned for its exclusive gatherings, connecting approximately 500 private and public companies from diverse growth sectors such as Consumer, Technology and Media, Sustainability and Industrial Growth, AgTech, Energy, Metals and Mining, Healthcare, Services, and Insurance with investors. This year's conference will feature a mix of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, company presentations, analyst-selected fireside chats and industry panels, alongside social components designed for networking, entertainment and athletic charity events.

VStock Transfer is not just a transaction-oriented firm but a solution-focused partner that assists companies through every step of their financial and regulatory journey.

Lisa Loew, Managing Director at VStock Transfer, shared her enthusiasm for the event:“We are excited to sponsor the 36th Annual ROTH Conference. This event offers a unique chance for us to engage directly with the capital markets community and contribute to meaningful conversations around growth and innovation in the financial sector.”

The firm looks forward to engaging with attendees and showcasing its comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. Feel free to visit our booth at the conference.

About Vstock Transfer

Vstock Transfer is an SEC-registered stock transfer firm serving private companies, IPOs and issuers listed on the NYSE American, Nasdaq and OTC Markets. Vstock Transfer is owned and managed by attorneys and a team of professionals who have spent their careers working with issuers on all aspects of initial public offerings, follow-on public offerings, private placements, Reg A, proxy solicitations, DTC eligibility, SPACs, reverse mergers and stock transfers.

