Refinancing Of Swedish Floating Rate Loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S


2/20/2024 9:46:10 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans on 1 April 2024.
The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

Stibor-loan
ISIN DK000954586-5
Reference rate Stibor 3M
Cover pool H (SDO)
Series 32H
Callable No
Green No
Auction results
Total allotment SEK 9,000m
Total bids SEK 23,820m
Interest rate spread +0.60%
Price 100.454
Other information
Maturity 01-04-2027


Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment

  • Refinancing of floating rate SEK loans

