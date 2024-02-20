Handicaptain Is Crafting Freedom For Boaters With Disabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In Michigan, a wife and mother of three immobilized by multiple sclerosis (MS) longed to join her family on summer boat rides. In another part of the state, after a stroke left his wife disabled, a husband sought help for getting her get back on their boat so they could enjoy time on the water together. In Louisiana, a man suffering from injuries sustained in an accident could barely walk anymore but still wanted to captain his boat with family and friends.

All of these boaters, disheartened by their inability to get on and off their craft, found new hope and a safe and secure way to continue their life-long love of boating with the personal transfer device Handicaptain .

Mobility for a classic boat owner

It had been two years since her stroke and the onset of vascular dementia with a resulting loss of coordination that made getting into the family's classic 1957 wooden Century Resorter nearly impossible. Determined to find a safe and secure solution, her husband spent many frustrating months seeking viable options. Then he found Handicaptain.

Handicaptain is a mechanically operated lift that comfortably and safely moves people (or pets) from dock to boat and back again. The personal transfer device was invented 23 years ago by company founder and president Adam Begley. He says he takes personal joy in every installation but admits this one was special.

“We got her back on Crystal Lake for her 88th birthday. It really made our day. I still smile every time I think about that one,” Begley said.

Family outings on the tritoon

Along the Cheboygan River, another Michigan boating family needed help. A wife and mother of three with advancing MS dearly missed boating with her family. Regular outings on their Avalon Tritoon were routine for years, but that stopped when she was no longer able to get aboard the boat. Begley visited their site and custom-designed a solution for her needs. With Handicaptain installed, the entire family was again reunited and able to share the joys of boating together.

"Their story like so many others touched us deeply, and only served to reinforce our commitment to bringing this solution to boating enthusiasts across the country," he said.

Making boating a“Big Easy”

A client in Louisiana sent a thank you to Begley after the company installed his Handicaptain. The man had been left unable to walk after a series of accidents, and Begley's device got him back on his beloved boat.

“He wrote 'This is the best thing, me behind the wheel of my boat. I'm very happy with the Handicaptain system and I greatly appreciate your help with this. I'll be boating for years to come. Thanks.'

"His gratitude was overwhelming and it's precisely why we do what we do," says Begley.“We helped him get back where he wanted to be -- on the water with his wife and family, and taking his guests out on his cherished boat. Our simple device put him back in the captain's seat where he belonged.”

Nationwide marketing

Handicaptain remains committed to transforming lives by restoring the joy, freedom, and independence of boating for those who once thought it unattainable. For 2024, the company has embarked on a national marketing campaign to reach others in need of boating accessibility. To aid their effort, Begley has engaged Namarketer to promote awareness of the company and the benefits it advances.

“They have consulted for businesses from Wall Street to Main Street and everything in between, and have proven adept in understanding and conveying our story,” said Begley. "The strategy they have created will be instrumental in helping us reach the people who need Handicaptain."

“The simplicity and effectiveness of our solution is the story of our product. But it's the transformative power of overcoming physical setbacks to return people to the water, empowering their independence, and rekindling family bonds by helping them make a joyous return to boating that is at the heart of our business.”

About Handicaptain

The mission of Handicaptain is to ensure boating remains an inclusive activity. For over 20 years, Handicaptain has been redefining accessible boating. The solution is appropriate for both personal or marina installation. Users can easily operate the device to transport themselves.

Driven by a mission born from personal need, company president Adam Begley founded Handicaptain in his quest for a safe, comfortable solution for his aging father whose loss of balance made getting on and off the family boat dangerous. After years of research and development, he created Handicaptain. Begley looked to help those in similar need and a business was born. Soon others called, seeking a way to get themselves or a loved one back aboard their boats and enjoying the water as before, thanks to his unique boat transfer seat solution

Technology

The Handicaptain lift uses cantilevered hospital-grade transfer track to allow for passenger mobility, accomplishing its task using a battery-powered, self-controlled lift motor to gently move the transfer seat or sling safely and securely, delivering the passenger from dock to boat and back. The transfer track is attached to the framework of a boat hoist, boat house or marina slip. When the lightweight (6 lb.) motor is not being used for boat access, it can be easily detached for storage and charging. Handicaptain was designed to be easy, safe, and empowering.

A collaboration with Boardsafe

BoardSafe Docks, a company known for its adaptive waterfront access products, recognizes Handicaptain as a complementary solution for accessibility. Handicaptain and BoardSafe provide disabled boaters with new avenues for accessible boating nationwide.

For more information, visit Handicaptain.

