Harvest Hosts Gives Rvers 500+ Unique RV Camping Locations Along The Solar Eclipse's Path Of Totality

VAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harvest Hosts , a membership program offering RVers access to unique camping locations around the country, is helping RV enthusiasts find the perfect spots to experience the upcoming solar eclipse. On April 8th, a total eclipse will appear in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, and Maine, and also the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island. Harvest Hosts has over 500 locations along the path of totality in each of these states and provinces, making this celestial event accessible and memorable for the RV community.The upcoming solar eclipse, a rare and awe-inspiring phenomenon, presents a unique opportunity for adventure seekers to witness the moon completely covering the sun. Understanding the significance of this event, Harvest Hosts has curated a selection of prime viewing spots across the United States . These locations include vineyards, farms, breweries, and other scenic spots that not only offer a perfect view of the eclipse but also an opportunity to enjoy local flavors and experiences. For the solar eclipse, Members are encouraged to book their spots early, as demand is expected to be high and spaces are limited."Harvest Hosts recognizes the importance of this solar eclipse as a not-to-be-missed experience for many RVers and outdoor enthusiasts," said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "For the solar eclipse, our Members can book safe, beautiful, and unique locations to fully enjoy the eclipse. We're thrilled to offer over 500 options along the path of totality, making it easier for our community to plan their trips and create unforgettable memories."A Harvest Hosts Membership gives RVers unlimited overnight stays at 5,000+ unique locations with no camping fees, offering a unique way to explore the beauty of the country while supporting local businesses. Instead of booking hotels and being subjected to their surge pricing for the dates of the eclipse, you can avoid all of that by becoming a Harvest Hosts Member. You'll pay the low yearly membership fee and you can use it on the day of the eclipse, on your way to and from your eclipse destination, or at any other time throughout the year.In addition to securing a prime viewing location, Harvest Hosts Members will have the chance to engage in special events and activities hosted at various locations, designed to enhance the solar eclipse experience. From wine tastings under the darkened sky to guided educational tours about the eclipse, these experiences promise to make the solar eclipse an event to remember.RVers interested in taking part in this once-in-a-lifetime event are encouraged to join Harvest Hosts and explore the available locations along the path of totality. For more information about the Solar Eclipse Campaign and to become a Member, please visit HarvestHosts .About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 9,000 locations all over North America – including more than 5,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,500 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. To learn more, visit HarvestHosts.

