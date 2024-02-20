Another Record Breaking Fundraising Event For The Rose Breast Center Of Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 3rd Annual Booze and Boobs event may have been held on one of the coldest days of the year, but inside Marmo, only the warmth of friends coming together to raise funds for The Rose Breast Center of Excellence was felt.The sold-out event, led by Star Hand and Chloe Di Leo, featured food and beverages provided by Marmo, Gentle Ben Vodka, and Timeless Vodka, a competitive silent auction, fashions by designer Isabel López, and live illustrations by Gavi Leveaux. The highlight was the live auction of a trip to the Lamborghini Winery and Golf Resort in Tuscany. Morning radio personality Ryan Chase from KRBE served as emcee of the event.More than $113,000 was raised to help ensure no one dies from breast cancer simply because they can't afford care. This is the largest fundraiser hosted by a Third Party for The Rose.Each year The Rose provides life-saving breast health services to over 7,000 uninsured women and men in the greater Houston area.“Three years ago, we created Booze and Boobs with the goal that every dollar raised would go to The Rose. None of this would be possible without the generosity of Atlas restaurant group, our wonderful sponsors, and the support of our friends.” - Star Hand.“Every year, we just get better and better, and we raise more money. So last year, we were their largest donor. So it's just been really wonderful. And they're amazing to work for. So we just really absolutely love them.” - Chloe Di Leo.Underwriters and sponsors were: Atlas Restaurant Group/Marmo Restaurant, Classic Elite Auto Group, Lamborghini, H. Investments, Star & Ivan Hand, My Drink Bomb, Hal Martin Watch & Jewelry, Holly & Darron Clay, Kerri & Graham Ross, Gina & Benny Gates, Gena & Paul Horak, Amy Becker, Iconstrux, House of Blooms, Timeless Vodka, and Coco Vodka.“I'm so grateful to Star, Chloe, and their wonderful friends for supporting The Rose and our mission. Each year this amazing, fun, and stylish event raises crucial funds for women in our community. The fact that they pull it off with zero expenses is astounding.” - Dorothy Gibbons, CEO and Co-Founder of The Rose.The Rose's podcast Let's Talk About Your Breasts shines a spotlight on the importance of third-party fundraisers like Booze and Boobs. Learn more about how events like these help The Rose reach more uninsured individuals by listening to episode seven of season two of Let's Talk About Your Breasts, which was recorded live at Booze and Boobs.For guest opportunities on The Rose's podcast Let's Talk About Your Breasts, please contact Freddy Cruz at ....For more information, or to donate or volunteer, please visit .About The Rose :Since 1986, The Rose has provided high quality breast healthcare to all women, regardless of their ability to pay. Its mission is to save lives through quality breast health services, advocacy and access to care for all. As a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, The Rose is led by Fellowship trained physicians and offers advanced digital technology including 3-D tomosynthesis mammography, diagnostic workups, biopsies and its nationally recognized Patient Navigation Program ensures access to treatment and a continuum of care for all women.As a major part of Southeast Texas' Healthcare Safety Net, The Rose is a strong advocate for quality breast healthcare and access to care. The Rose provides direct medical services to 40,000 insured and uninsured patients annually. Two Houston-based comprehensive Diagnostic Centers and Mobile Mammography Coaches provide services to women throughout 43 counties in Southeast Texas.

