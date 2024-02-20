Zeppelin University In Germany Launches Three New Degree Programs - Two Programs For International Students In English

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Students at the ZF Campus in Friedrichshafen (Foto: Ilja Mess)

Zeppelin University is expanding its range of interdisciplinary courses. Two new Bachelor's programs and one new Master's program.

- President Klaus MühlhahnFRIEDRICHSHAFEN, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zeppelin University is expanding its range of courses to include two Bachelor's degree programs in "Psychology, Economics & Politics | PEP" and "Management, Economics & Social Sciences | B.Sc. MES" as well as a Master's degree program in "Cultural Production & Cultural Policy | CPP". All three study programs will start in the coming autumn semester."With our existing and new study programs, we want to appeal to motivated and committed young people who are interested in actively and responsibly shaping entrepreneurial and social change. In our studies, research and teaching, we provide them with academically demanding methodological and analytical skills, but also the necessary social and personal skills to deal with uncertainties and to act successfully in changing environments," explains ZU President Professor Dr. Klaus Mühlhahn. "The new degree programs not only fit perfectly with this core essence and basic understanding of Zeppelin University, but they also strengthen the subject areas of psychology and sustainability , which are in high demand among students."The Bachelor's degree course in Psychology, Economics & Politics | PEP is aimed at anyone who wants to examine complex problems in society, economics and politics from a diverse perspective and, in particular, take a closer look at economic and political institutions and social movements with psychological knowledge, critically analyse them and transfer them to potential applications. The course promotes an interdisciplinary approach to important problem areas and emphasizes the research-oriented perspective because in many cases it is necessary to approach certain phenomena from the social, economic and political fields from complementary disciplinary directions and analytical frameworks.The English-language Bachelor's degree program "Management, Economics & Social Sciences | B.Sc. MES" aims to enable graduates to tackle major social issues such as climate change, demographics, social inequality and digital transformation from a managerial perspective in a creative and solution-oriented manner. Under the claim "Designing and Managing Sustainable Change", the focus of the degree program is on creative problem-solving instead of learning traditional patent remedies. To this end, the program teaches the scientific foundations and entrepreneurial orientation to analyse the complex issues of a sustainable future, develop proposed solutions and develop suitable implementation strategies.The aim of the English-language Master's degree program "Cultural Production & Cultural Policy | CPP" is to acquire comprehensive skills for activities in art and cultural production as well as in cultural policy. The focus is on the analysis and design of transformation processes and the development of approaches to future-oriented and internationally oriented cultural work, on national and international cultural policy(s), cultural organizations such as museums, festivals, theatres and socio-cultural institutions, new curatorial concepts, forms of staging and performance as well as cultural work in the independent scene.

