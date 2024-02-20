Return On Life Wealth Partners Is Named A Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Return on Life Wealth Partners® is pleased to announce that it has been named to the annual Forbes list of Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams* for 2024.

"Being recognized as a Best-In-State Wealth Management Team is a testament to our team's enduring commitment to help each of our clients use their wealth to support what brings the greatest meaning and purpose to their lives," said Frank Fantozzi,

CPA, MST, PFS, CDFA, AIF®, CEPA .

"We believe our highly personalized Return on Life® approach is a true differentiator for our clients and a clear contrast to other wealth management companies."

For 30 years, the Return on Life Wealth Partners team has focused on providing each client with the benefit of their diverse perspectives and experience across multiple financial disciplines, enabling the team to build lasting relationships with the high-net-worth families and business owners it serves in Northeast, Ohio and throughout the United States.

In October 2023, the firm changed its name from Planned Financial Services to Return on Life Wealth Partners to further emphasize its personalized

approach to helping clients pursue the Return on Life® they desire. The name change announcement coincided with the rollout of a set of aggressive new business goals. The firm plans to double its number of employees over the next five to seven years and anticipates doubling its assets under management (AUM) by 2029, with an annual growth rate of 15%. Upon reaching these milestones, Return on Life Wealth Partners plans to transition to an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

Fantozzi and Wealth Advisor, Cynthia Yang,

CFA®, CAIA®, CIPM ,

will attend the 2024 Forbes/ SHOOK Top Teams Summit in Florida in February.

About Return on Life Wealth Partners

Return on Life Wealth Partners is an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) founded in 1994 with headquarters in Cleveland. The team provides comprehensive wealth planning services to individuals, families, and business owners. By examining clients' lives before their money, Return on Life ®

aligns its advice with clients' values. With access to its Personal CFOTM services, Return on Life Wealth Partners aims to help clients achieve the milestones that matter most to them. This personalized approach also extends to the institutional and corporate retirement plan services available through 401(k) Prosperity.® For additional information, visit us at ReturnOnLifeWealth .

*The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: a measure of each team's best practices, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and team, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. Neither Return on Life Wealth Partners nor any of its financial advisors or RIA firm pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. To view the full list, please visit .

Frank Fantozzi was recently named a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor. The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due

diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria,

including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Forbes, SHOOK Research, and Return on Life Wealth Partners/Planned Financial Services

are separate, unaffiliated entities.

Investment advice offered through Planned Financial Services, a Registered Investment Advisor.

For additional information about the firm and our services, see our Disclosure Brochure (Form ADV Part 2A)

and Customer Relationship Summary (Form CRS) brochure .

Contact:

Michelle Velotta

Return on Life Wealth Partners

440.740.0130 ext. 221

[email protected]

ReturnOnLifeWealth

SOURCE Return on Life Wealth Partners