Nanawall Generation 4 Folding Glass Wall Product Line To Be Featured At IBS 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NanaWall Generation 4 Folding Glass Walls provide builders and design professionals with a platform consisting of eight different folding systems that meet performance and specification requirements for a wide array of project types.

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The culmination of nearly forty years of innovation and engineering,

NanaWall Systems' Generation 4 Folding Glass Wall

product line will be on display at NAHB's 2024 International Builders Show in Las Vegas, from February 27-29th.

NanaWall , the pioneer of the opening glass wall category, will be displaying at the IBS Expo in booth #C6325.

NanaWall Generation 4

NanaWall Generation 4

Generation 4 provides builders, architects, and design professionals with a platform consisting of eight different folding systems, multiple sill options and the flexibility through customized configurations to make choosing the right system easier. The eight systems include:



NW Aluminum 640 & 840 – Offering superior thermal performance and taller heights with the slimmest aluminum profiles available;

NW Clad 740 – Slim solid wood profiles on the interior and aluminum profile on the outside;

NW Wood 540 – The slimmest solid wood framed folding glass wall from sustainably harvested premium wood;

NW Acoustical 645 & 545 – Providing superior acoustical buffering with either aluminum or solid wood profiles; NW Reinforced 647 & 847 – Specifically engineered for mid and high-rise buildings where higher wind load requirements and limits to deflection are needed;

All Generation 4 lines include the following key features:



Easy Operation: Smoothest and easiest operation of any folding glass wall available

Increased Transparency: Clean aesthetics with the slimmest profiles available and minimal exposed hardware;

Flexible Unlimited Width Openings: Floating panel sets can stack either to the left or right with panels inward or outward opening;

Uninterrupted Transitions: The only ADA-compliant sill with a water rating and a high heel resistant feature. Five sill options to meet any project requirement;

Security & Durablity: Air, water, structural, operating and forced entry tested. Swing door tested to 500,000 and bi-fold panels to 20,000 open/close cycles equal to approximately 27 years of use; Acoustical Privacy: Range of unit STC options from STC 30 up to STC 45.

To learn more about Generation 4, visit us in Las Vegas or read more

here.

About NanaWall Systems

At NanaWall, design is as much about how it looks as how it works. For over 35 years, we have been leading the industry in developing and refining our glass wall systems to create solutions that visually harmonize with space, transform the architectural experience, and provide decades of enduring performance. For more information, visit

SOURCE NanaWall Systems, Inc.