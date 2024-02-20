Novavax To Host Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results And Operational Highlights On February 28, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ), a global company

advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-MTM adjuvant, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:

Date: February 28, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. U.S. EST URL to register phone: Dial-in number: (888) 664-6383 (Domestic) or

Dial-in number: (888) 664-6383 (Domestic) or (+1) (617) 892-4906 (International)



Participants can join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number with the above URL to receive an instant automated call back.

Participants can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator and will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

Replay details:

Date: Available starting at 11:30 a.m. EST, February 28, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. U.S. EST, March 6, 2024 Dial-in number: (416) 764-8677 (Domestic) or

Date: Available starting at 11:30 a.m. EST, February 28, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. U.S. EST, March 6, 2024 Dial-in number: (416) 764-8677 (Domestic) or (+1) (888) 390-0541 (International) Passcode: 789473#

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ) promotes improved health by discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes a vaccine for COVID-19 and influenza combined. In addition, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India's R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax

and LinkedIn

for more information.

