Neonode to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on February 28, 2024

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday February 28, 2024, at 10AM Eastern Time (ET)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

To join the conference call, please use the following link:

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on .

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Chief Executive Officer

Urban Forssell

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +46 734 10 03 59

Chief Financial Officer

Fredrik Nihlén

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

The following files are available for download: