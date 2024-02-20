Neonode to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on February 28, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON ), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday February 28, 2024.
The Company will host a conference call Wednesday February 28, 2024, at 10AM Eastern Time (ET)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.
To join the conference call, please use the following link:
For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on .
