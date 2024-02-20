Indie Author Katherine J Batsis Unveils Debut Memoir Of A Life Well-Lived

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Andrew Batsis, Husband! Dentist! Kiwanian! Santa Claus? by Katherine Batsis

The author's maiden book celebrates the life and journey of her late partner and a compassionate Kiwanian icon.

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a compelling exploration of a life dedicated to service and community, Katherine J Batsis introduces her book, "Dr. Andrew Batsis, Husband! Dentist! Kiwanian! Santa Claus?" . The memoir is a thoughtful retrospective of the multifaceted Dr. Batsis, a loving husband, dentist, and Kiwanian, whose impact extended far beyond his immediate circles."Dr. Andrew Batsis, Husband! Dentist! Kiwanian! Santa Claus?" is a nuanced memoir comprising three parts that delve into the various dimensions of Dr. Batsis' life. The first section, "The Memorial Tribute", offers a respectful acknowledgment of his legacy, illustrating the lasting impressions made on family, friends, patients, and the Kiwanis community. The second part, "Personal Reflections Plus", provides a closer look at the man behind the titles, sharing anecdotes, recipes, and letters that intertwine Greek and American cultures. The third part, "Kiwanis", sheds light on his committed service, particularly to Kiwanis programs focused on the well-being of young children.Dr. Batsis' life story serves as a testament to inspiration and service, culminating in the prestigious Key of Honor award from Key Club International. Even after his passing on April 20, 2005, his influence endured through his unwavering commitment to Kiwanis programs, leaving a lasting impact on those he served.Katherine J Batsis, known as "Kathi" to friends and family, brings a wealth of experience to her work as an Educational Media Specialist for 25 years in Toms River, New Jersey. Active in her community, Kathi draws inspiration from her husband's involvement in Kiwanis International, contributing as a literacy volunteer, blood donor, and member of Soroptimist International."Dr. Andrew Batsis, Husband! Dentist! Kiwanian! Santa Claus?" marks Kathi's debut in the literary world, showcasing her ability to capture the essence of a life well-lived and the enduring impact of kindness.For more information about the author and her work, readers may visit Katherine J Batsis' website at , or check out her book on Amazon and other global book retailers.About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

Other