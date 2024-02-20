32Nd Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade Announces Grand Marshal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Retired U.S. Army Major General Peter Gravett selected as Grand Marshal for the 32nd Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade.

CANOGA PARK, CA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Retired U.S. Army Major General Peter Gravett will be the Grand Marshal of this year's 32nd Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade . A true patriot and hero, he had a dual career in the military and law enforcement, served in government positions, and has dedicated his life to the service of others.As the son of one of the Tuskegee Airmen, the legendary African American aviators who served in World War II, he was inspired and encouraged by his father to enlist. He served in the U.S. Army and the California National guard for more than 40 years. Before his retirement from the Army National Guard, he served as commander of the 40th Infantry Division from 1999 until 2002 upon his promotion to Major General. He became the first African American division commander in the 225-year history of the U.S. Army National Guard. During his military career, he served in Asia, Central America, The Caribbean, Western Europe, and Central Europe, including two tours in Ukraine as a Senior NATO Training Officer."I am deeply honored to have been selected to participate in the Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade, and I commend the organizers and community for continuing this tradition. What better way to honor our brave military who fell in war to secure our freedoms, beginning with the Civil War to recent conflicts,” shared Major General Gravett.While a member of the Army National Guard as a reservist, Gravett also worked at the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) as an officer in investigations and support services for more than two decades. He was awarded the LAPD's Medal of Valor for his efforts in saving the life of a teenage boy - while off duty-during the Watts Riots.He was appointed by the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs as the California State Chairman for the Employee Support for the Guard and Reserve in 2006 and served until 2010. In 2011, he was appointed to the Cabinet of California's Governor as Secretary of the California Department of Veteran Affairs, retiring in 2015."It is such an honor to have Major General Gravett, a true patriot and hero, as this year's Grand Marshal. His service, exemplary career, and commitment to our country is an inspiration to all. As we celebrate and honor our fallen service members, it is a great privilege to have him as part of our community's annual tradition,” stated Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade Chair, Bill Ratner.Hosted by the Canoga Park Community Center, the 32nd Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade honors Canoga Park High School graduates who gave their lives in military service since World War II to the present day. The parade will be held on Monday, May 27, 2024. Opening ceremonies will begin at 10:00am with presentations by Grand Marshal Major General Peter Gravett, along with local, state, and national elected officials. The parade will start at 11:00am along Sherman Way from Owensmouth Avenue to Cozycroft Street.The parade committee anticipates more than 75 entries for the parade, composed of local veteran community organizations, equestrian teams, military units, and several local high school bands. The parade is expected to draw from 30,000 to 35,000 people. Partners and sponsors of this event include Canoga Park Community Center, Canoga Park/West Hills Chamber of Commerce, Valley Cultural Foundation, Canoga Park Neighborhood Council, Wendy's, and Cowe Communications.The Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade“Saluting the Price of Freedom'' is an annual community event, honoring and remembering Canoga Park High School alumni who gave their lives in military service. For more information, visit canogaparkmemorialdayparade.

