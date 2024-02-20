Salmon Market Set To Reach $76,145.3 Million By 2028, Fueled By Health-Conscious Consumers And Rising Demand For Frozen.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Salmon Market

Allied Market Research forecasts significant growth in the Global Salmon Market, projecting a value of $76,145.3 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 3.7%.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research forecasts significant growth in the Global Salmon Market , projecting a value of $76,145.3 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 3.7%.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Salmon Market by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global Salmon market size is expected to reach $76,145.3 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Salmon, renowned for its rich protein and omega-3 fatty acids, is a widely consumed fish globally. Its migratory nature and ease of preservation have made it a staple in various cultures. Apart from its nutritional value, salmon offers health benefits, including obesity reduction, heart disease prevention, and diabetes control. Recognized as a healthier alternative to chicken or beef due to its high protein and low saturated fat content, salmon has become an ideal protein source, aiding in weight and BMI maintenance, driving its global demand.

Factors such as growing health consciousness, sedentary lifestyles, increasing obesity rates, and rising disposable incomes contribute to the heightened demand for salmon. Consumers seeking protein-rich diets incorporate salmon into diverse food preparations, such as pasta, patties, burgers, and rice dishes. Manufacturers respond to this demand by offering a variety of salmon products, including smoked salmon, salmon oil, spreads, frozen salmon, and canned salmon.

The increasing demand for frozen and canned salmon is particularly notable due to the rise in the working population and the surge in ready-to-eat food products. While salmon demand is diminishing in certain regions like Europe, the U.S., and Japan, the growth potential is high in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, presenting lucrative opportunities for global market players. The demand for eco-labeled farmed salmon is on the rise, and a preference for fresh products is a prevailing trend.

Sustainability is becoming a key focus in the salmon industry, with companies leveraging technologies like blockchain for transparent supply data sharing. For instance, collaborations between IBM and the Norwegian Seafood Association aim to enhance transparency in Norway's seafood industry.

However, challenges such as revelations of cruelty in animal farms and slaughterhouses and the increasing popularity of veganism pose threats to the salmon market. Awareness programs by NGOs like PETA contribute to the rise in veganism, impacting salmon consumption.

The salmon market is segmented based on type, end product type, distribution channel, and region. Pink salmon, with lower fat content, dominates the market, while the fresh segment holds the largest share. Retail stores are the prominent distribution channel, offering consumers the opportunity to inspect and purchase salmon instantly.

In terms of global market analysis, Asia-Pacific led in 2020, accounting for 38.9% of the total market share, with Europe following closely behind. Health-conscious consumers in Asia-Pacific are driving the significant growth of the salmon market in the region.

Key players in the salmon market include Cremaq Group ASA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA, SalMar ASA, Bakkafrost, Greig Seafood, Blumar, SalmonesCamanchaca, Nova Sea, AlsakerFjordbruk, and Nordlaks, with others like Cooke Aquaculture, Multiexport, Australis Seafoods, AlsakerFjordbruk, and AquaChile also making notable contributions

According to the global salmon market analysis, in 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, garnering around 38.9% of the total salmon market share, followed by Europe. In Asia-Pacific, salmon market is growing significantly, owing to increasing consumer awareness in the region. Salmon is anticipated to gain maximum demand in the region, owing to higher demand of seafood containing higher nutrition value.

Other noticeable players in these markets are Cooke Aquaculture, Multiexport, Australis Seafoods, AlsakerFjordbruk and AquaChile.

