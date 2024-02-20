Erythropoietin Drugs Market Valued At US$13.803 Billion In 2022, To Witness Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The erythropoietin drugs market was valued at US$13.803 billion in 2022.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the erythropoietin drugs market was valued at US$13.803 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The erythropoietin drugs market is being propelled by several factors, including a rise in the prevalence of anemia, heightened demand for biosimilars, escalating research and development endeavours, expanding acceptance in emerging markets, and the protection of patents.The erythropoietin drugs market, characterized by the production and distribution of erythropoietin-stimulating agents (ESAs), is experiencing growth. ESAs, which are synthetic versions of erythropoietin generated through recombinant DNA technology in cell cultures, are central to this market. Factors driving its expansion include the rising prevalence of anemia, particularly among the elderly, and the increasing demand for biosimilars. This market can be segmented based on drug class, product, application, and geographical regions. Asia Pacific emerges as the dominant force in the global erythropoietin drugs market. Key players in this sector include Mayo Clinic, Weefsel Pharma, Trumac Healthcare, and Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd. In February 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jesduvroq tablets (daprodustat) as the initial oral therapy for anemia resulting from chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing dialysis for a minimum of four months. Jesduvroq is not sanctioned for individuals not undergoing dialysis.Access sample report or view details:The erythropoietin drugs market can be categorized into two main types: biologics and biosimilars. Biologics refer to drugs that are derived from living organisms or produced using biotechnology processes, such as recombinant DNA technology. These medications are designed to mimic the natural erythropoietin hormone in the body, stimulating the production of red blood cells. Biosimilars, on the other hand, are similar versions of biologic drugs that have been developed to have comparable efficacy, safety, and quality to the original biologic product. They are produced once the patent protection of the original biological drug expires. Both biologics and biosimilars play significant roles in addressing anemia associated with various medical conditions, including chronic kidney disease and cancer, by regulating red blood cell production. As the demand for erythropoietin drugs continues to grow, driven by factors such as increasing incidences of anemia and the need for cost-effective treatment options, both biologics and biosimilars are expected to play crucial roles in meeting patient needs and driving the market growth.In the erythropoietin drugs market, products are primarily classified into two categories: erythropoietin and darbepoetin-alfa. Erythropoietin is a hormone naturally produced by the kidneys that stimulates the production of red blood cells in the bone marrow . Synthetic forms of erythropoietin, known as recombinant erythropoietin, are developed through biotechnological processes and are utilized as therapeutic agents to treat anemia associated with various conditions, such as chronic kidney disease and cancer. Darbepoetin-alfa, on the other hand, is a synthetic form of erythropoietin with an extended half-life, allowing for less frequent dosing compared to traditional erythropoietin. It also stimulates red blood cell production and is commonly used in the treatment of anemia, particularly in patients with chronic kidney disease and those undergoing chemotherapy. Both erythropoietin and darbepoetin-alfa play vital roles in managing anemia and improving the quality of life for patients with conditions that affect red blood cell production. As the prevalence of these conditions continues to rise, the demand for both types of drugs is expected to increase, further driving market growth and innovation in the field of erythropoietin therapies.In the erythropoietin drugs market, applications are categorized into several key areas, including cancer, renal diseases, and neurology. Erythropoietin drugs find extensive use in the treatment of anemia associated with cancer, where chemotherapy-induced anemia is a common complication. In renal diseases, particularly chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), erythropoietin drugs are essential for managing anemia resulting from impaired kidney function. Moreover, in neurology, these drugs are utilized in conditions such as ischemic stroke and multiple sclerosis, where anemia may occur due to underlying pathologies or treatment regimens. The demand for erythropoietin drugs across these applications is expected to rise steadily, driven by the increasing prevalence of these diseases, advancements in treatment protocols, and the growing recognition of the importance of managing associated anemia to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Additionally, ongoing research and development efforts aimed at exploring new therapeutic avenues and expanding the applications of erythropoietin drugs further contribute to the market's growth potential.The Asia Pacific region is poised to capture a substantial portion of the erythropoietin drugs market, primarily driven by the rapid expansion of its population and the elevated prevalence of chronic ailments like cancer and chronic kidney disease (CKD). This region holds great promise for the advancement of erythropoietin, with many original drug companies focusing their efforts on this market. Particularly, India and China have emerged as significant hubs for erythropoietin biosimilars, with the region boasting the largest share of the biosimilar industry, largely due to prominent manufacturers developing these products locally. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions present appealing growth prospects for erythropoietin manufacturers, given that these areas remain relatively untapped in terms of erythropoietin exploration and market penetration.The pharmaceutical landscape encompasses a diverse array of companies, each contributing uniquely to the field. Among these entities are Mayo Clinic, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., FosunPharma, Trumac Healthcare, Weefsel Pharma, Rewine Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Mircera, ACRO Biosystems, and Fierce Pharma. These organizations play pivotal roles in advancing healthcare through innovative research, development, and distribution of pharmaceutical products and medical treatments.The market analytics report segments the erythropoietin drugs market on the following basis:.By TypeoBiologicsoBiosimilars.By ProductoErythropoietinoDarbepoetin-alfa.By ApplicationoCanceroRenal DiseasesoNeurologyoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Mayo Clinic.Weefsel Pharma.Trumac Healthcare.Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd..FosunPharma.Rewine Pharmaceuticals.Kyowa Kirin.Mircera.ACRO Biosystems.Fierce PharmaExplore More Reports:.Diabetes Care Drug Market:.Antipsychotic Drugs Market:.Brain Tumour Drugs Market:

