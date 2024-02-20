NCHR Head, Kuwaiti Delegation Talk Human Rights Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra) - Commissioner-General of National Center for Human Rights (NCHR), Jamal Shamayleh, received a delegation from Kuwaiti National Office for Human Rights, within the framework of exchanging joint expertise in this field.In a NCHR statement Tuesday, Shamayleh noted importance of establishing this Kuwaiti body as an "important" step to promote and protect human rights, which reflects the "highest" political will to deepen democratic life.Shamayleh also stressed importance of exchanging joint expertise as the "primary" lever in supporting the human rights process by transferring "actual and practical" experience.Additionally, he pointed to the NCHR's readiness to harness its technical capabilities in supporting activities of the new Kuwaiti office.For her part, Head of the Kuwaiti office's permanent committee for family rights, Hoda Shaiji, referred to the joint practical aspects of the two countries' bodies, especially in the legislative framework and protection of women and children, valuing NCHR's experience as "pioneering" at the regional level.