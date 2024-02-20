Jordan, Algeria Legislatures Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 20 (Petra) -- Acting Speaker of the Senate Abdullah Ensour and the President of the Algerian People's National Assembly, Ibrahim Boughali, Tuesday discussed cooperation and regional developments.In a meeting in Amman, Ensour discussed with Boughali and Algerian delegates the Kingdom's interest in developing Jordan-Algeria ties, adding that the visit of His Majesty King Abdullah to Algiers in 2022 was an "important milestone" for strengthening ties.He said, "The long-standing and deep fraternal ties qualify the two countries to establish a true and sustainable partnership in various fields to face future challenges."Ensour praised Algeria's support for the Palestinian cause and its diplomatic efforts at the African Union and in issuing the recent African summit statement in Addis Ababa, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and compliance with the decisions of the International Court of Justice to prevent genocide and lift the "unjust" siege on the enclave.The statement demanded an independent international investigation into Israeli violations of international humanitarian law.Boughali, who currently heads the Union of Parliaments of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, praised the two countries' "deep-rooted historical ties" and Algeria's desire to increase cooperation.