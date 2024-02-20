Amended Student Support Fund Bylaw Released

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 20 - (Petra) - A Royal decree was issued approving the amended Student Support Fund in Public Universities Bylaw.In a statement on Tuesday to "Petra," media spokesperson of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Muhannad Khatib, said the previous bylaw and related instructions fully apply to students, who are currently studying at Jordan's public universities and have already applied to benefit from internal scholarships and loans for the academic year 2023-2024.Within 48 hours, Khatib added that the ministry's scholarships directorate will announce calculated points to public university students for this purpose and open e-objections, indicating that applications for humanitarian cases will also be launched.