Xylem ( ), a worldwide pioneer in water technology solutions, and the African Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA) have embarked on an innovative partnership, sealing the deal with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic collaboration encompassed in the MoU will center around amplifying access to safe drinking water and sanitation, abiding by Sustainable Development Goals, and exploring other areas of cohesion.

Established on January 24, the MoU indicates a reinforced commitment over the next three years. AfWASA and Xylem anticipate promoting pivotal water concerns and giving weight to transformative blueprints such as the African Development Bank's Africa Vision 2025 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. A synergistic endeavour focusing on fulfilling the needs of millions across Africa and worldwide.

This partnership is designed to zero in on the skill development in the water sector, particularly bolstering women, youth, rural communities, and entrepreneurs in the water and sanitation sector. AfWASA and Xylem will utilise their networks, collaborate in organising events and workshops, and collectively support water and sanitation services across Africa.

"Since 1980, the professional bodies that make up AfWASA have encouraged leadership in the skills development of water and sanitation stakeholders in Africa. The collaboration with Xylem will facilitate the increased resolution of water-related issues for our members, through educational and networking events, training opportunities through internships, the creation of shared content and training programs, as well as the enhancement of the technological expertise held by our members," said Mr. Olivier GOSSO, Executive Director of AfWASA.

Furthermore, the collaboration will extend towards exploring avenues that aid their shared vision for safe and environment-friendly water, incorporating protective measures through various activities and training. The MoU will also fuel the initiatives of Watermark, Xylem's social investment arm.

"Water belongs to all of us, and it's critical that we can solve it together," says Samba Guindo, Xylem's regional sales Manager for West Africa and a member of the Strategic and Technical Council at AfWASA. The partnership between AfWASA and Xylem opens many doors for both parties and their work, not to mention the countless communities and leaders who rely on us to bring reliable clean water and infrastructure solutions to where they are needed most in Africa."

Impact of the MoU will soon be in sight via events such as the AfWASA International Congress, Meet the Leaders, and innovation webinars managed by AfWASA. These undertakings are set to enhance AFWASA's ongoing synchronised efforts with Xylem.

"Let's Solve Water is what Xylem is all about. We tie the prosperity of our business to the vision that everyone should have reliable access to clean water and sanitation. Our partnership with AfWASA allows us to share deep knowledge and resources drawn from our global operations, enabling Xylem's leadership in the water industry to complement AfWASA'S professional pedigree. Most importantly, it will allow us to work more closely with AfWASA and its members and learn how they are tackling water issues in Africa, while pooling our global resources to bring innovative solutions to these challenges. This is Xylem's vision, which we share with AfWASA," said Chetan Mistry, Strategy and Marketing Manager at Xylem Africa.

The fortified alliance between Xylem and AfWASA is destined to create waves in addressing water concerns on a broader scale.

