Bayer Crop Sciences Selects One Network Enterprises To Power Its Logistics And Supply Chain Control Tower

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) By improving the on-time arrival of raw materials, Bayer Crop Science expects to further improve productivity in its global supply chain ecosystem

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises

(ONE), the leading global provider of intelligent control towers and the Digital Supply Chain NetworkTM, is pleased to announce that Bayer Crop Sciences, a division of Bayer Corporation, has selected ONE to provide their Supply Chain Control Tower.

Bayer will join the Digital Supply Chain NetworkTM to take advantage of a large and growing ecosystem, bringing efficiency, reliability, agility, and predictability to their global supply chain operations.

The Bayer Crop Science division is a world-leading agriculture enterprise with businesses in seeds, crop protection, and nonagricultural pest control. The Crop Protection / Seeds operating unit markets a broad portfolio of high-value seeds and innovative pest management solutions, while at the same time providing extensive customer service for sustainable agriculture. The Crop Science supply and logistics team manages a large global network of LSPs and Suppliers to provide the ingredients required to make their finished products.

Bayer has selected One Network to provide their AI-powered NEO Platform to enable end-to-end visibility to make better data-driven decisions across the Bayer Crop Science supply network. ONE will provide global supply and logistics visibility, monitoring, predicted shipment ETAs, issue detection, and issue resolution across a complex mix of suppliers, LSPs, and Bayer factories linked by a global multi-modal logistics network.

The NEO Platform powering the Digital Supply Chain NetworkTM is designed to unlock value for entire ecosystems of trading partners working together to achieve common market goals.

"We have great expectations that this new platform will support us to improve our customer experience and our logistics operations throughout the entire global supply chain network," says Johnny Ivanyi, Global Head of Logistics Operational Excellence at Bayer Crop Science.

"We appreciate Bayer Crop Sciences' innovative approach to agriculture and healthcare delivering valuable products and services that enrich our lives," said Greg Brady, Executive Chairman and Founder of One Network Enterprises. "We look forward to bringing the latest innovations in supply chain and AI technology to Bayer as they digitize their ecosystem and improve supply chain orchestration."

About One Network Enterprises

One Network Enterprises (ONE) is the leader in autonomous supply chain planning, control towers, and provider of the Digital Supply Chain

NetworkTM. It is the only solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with one data model and one truth, from raw material to last mile delivery. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, it enables seamless planning and autonomous and prescriptive execution, across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real-time. Lead your industry by providing the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Visit:

.

About Bayer

Guided by our mission "Health for all, Hunger for none", we deliver breakthrough innovations in healthcare and agriculture. We contribute to a world in which diseases are not only treated but effectively prevented or cured, in which people can take better care of their own health needs, and in which enough agriculture products are produced while conserving our planet's natural resources. That's because at Bayer, growth and sustainability go hand in hand.

For further information on this topic, please contact:

Michelle Gaubert

Director, Public Relations

[email protected]

+1 (510) 316-0590

SOURCE One Network Enterprises