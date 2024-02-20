'MADE TO EXPERIENCE': Stagwell's (STGW) TEAM Reveals New Brand Identity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEAM's refreshed brand identity captures the current spirit and momentum of events and experiential as brands double-down on in-person consumer connection.

NEW YORK and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As TEAM prepares to celebrate its 35th anniversary in May, the famed integrated experiential agency within Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ) is launching a new brand identity ahead of what it calls the "experiential renaissance."

As digital transformation continues to reshape the consumer-brand connection, TEAM (formerly Team Enterprises) is seeing an influx of brands looking to build affinity and engagement in the flesh, following years of pandemic-fueled digital-first experiences.

TEAM rolls out a new brand identity, including a refreshed website, which opens to the headline "MADE TO EXPERIENCE".

"We've seen the industry pick itself up again, and as a result, we have had the privilege of working with clients to build even more scaled, engaging, and audacious brand moments. Our new brand identity and focused purpose captures who we've always been and will continue to be – a dynamic TEAM focused on creating transformative brand experiences for communities of like-minded individuals. Communities who share passions, careers, cultures, hobbies, and everything in between," said CEO of TEAM, Dan Gregory.

In recent years, TEAM has worked with leading global brands to do exactly that. From helping La Roche-Posay rally sun lovers to break a Guinness World Record during Save Our Skin Day, to bringing the agave fields and Patron's Hacienda distillery to tequila fans at music festivals.

"It's one thing to flawlessly execute a major event, but it's another to actively guide a client in achieving real objectives; connecting with a specific community in a deeply personal and memorable way, while advancing brand(s) and business. With 35 years of honing this craft, we proudly wave our new banner high as we continue aiming to change the game," continued Gregory.

The rollout of the new brand identity includes a refreshed website, which opens to the headline "MADE TO EXPERIENCE" boldly stated over recent client work, showcased on the homepage. An emphasis on supercharging human connections and community to build brands is at the heart of the redesign.

Recent Wins and Momentum

As the market rebounds, tenured partners like Bacardi continue to build momentum, while new brands from across industry verticals are increasingly engaging TEAM to support their experiential efforts, including:



Floor & Décor

recently tapped TEAM to handle experiential grand opening activations across the U.S.;

Angel's Envy Bourbon , partnered with TEAM on a Brand Ambassador program; and City National Bank enlisted TEAM to handle sponsorship and experiential in strategic markets.

Amazon,

Molson Coors, Body Armor

and Hertz are other highlights in TEAM's 100,000 yearly global brand activations. TEAM also served as a key production partner for Stagwell's SPORT BEACH at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which brought together brands, platforms and athletes at the intersection of culture and fandom. SPORT BEACH promises to be back bigger and better than ever in 2024.

TEAM was named Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024 , a recognition of the top 50 marketing and advertising agencies who are getting the job done for the mutual benefit of employees and employers.

