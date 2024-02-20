(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The golden rum first hits shelves in Florida and California in late February 2024

MIAMI and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossfire Hurricane Rum , the signature rum by The Rolling Stones, announced today that it has signed a national distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)-the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. Born from a pioneering partnership with Universal Music Group and Socio Ventures, Crossfire Hurricane Rum will first enter the Florida and California markets with Southern Glazer's later this month, followed by a nationwide rollout.

Crossfire Hurricane Rum by The Rolling Stones Signs National Agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Continue Reading

Crossfire Hurricane's proprietary blend of Caribbean rums from Jamaica, Barbados, and the Dominican Republic is a fusion of three distinct rum-making traditions-creating a harmonious blend that seamlessly integrates time-honored distillation methods with contemporary flair. The liquid is 40% ABV and boasts flavors of caramelized bananas followed by a gentle hint of tropical fruit. This blend, a convergence of history, culture, and innovation, represents a distilled essence of the Caribbean's finest rum-making legacies.

Mick Jagger, frontman of The Rolling Stones said, "I've visited loads of rum distilleries in the Caribbean – I've been to the most rundown and the most ancient ones in Barbados and Jamaica that are remarkably still running on Victorian equipment. Very interesting to discover how rum is made and how it's blended."

The Stones' love affair with rum began in the '70s while recording their album "Goats Head Soup" in Kingston, Jamaica. The Caribbean's boisterous energy and music took hold of the group over the decades and Mick Jagger and Keith Richards often locate themselves on the islands when the band is off the road. Inspired by the opening lyric of their hit song "Jumpin' Jack Flash," Crossfire Hurricane Rum embodies the essence of the Rolling Stones' legendary journey, capturing the heart and soul of the Caribbean. Just like their music, it is a fusion of passion and adventure, with every sip telling a story.

Following Crossfire Hurricane's debut in November 2023-which coincided with the legendary band's "Hackney Diamonds" album launch and 2024 tour announcement-the brand has delivered record-setting sales online. Overseeing the company, John Fincher, Partner at Socio Ventures and Co-Founder of Crossfire Hurricane, has assembled a powerhouse leadership team built of top professionals from the spirits and beverage industry.

Kyle Rivera and Ryan Stender are leading sales and marketing, respectively.

"Our mission is to deliver a premium rum brand that is world-class," said John Fincher, Socio Ventures Partner and Co-founder of Crossfire Hurricane. "Through our relationship with Southern Glazer's, we will now make Crossfire Hurricane available across the country, ensuring that aficionados and rock & roll fans everywhere can savor the experience and enjoy the band's legacy for future lifetimes."

Crossfire Hurricane Rum will benefit not only from Southern Glazer's proven track record with building brands, but also its national scale, unmatched route-to-market capabilities, and industry-leading Proof® e-commerce platform to drive efficiencies and growth in Crossfire Hurricane's business. The distribution plan entails a gradual state-by-state rollout across both retail and on-premise channels, supplemented by immediate nationwide online sales accessibility.

"Growing demand for premium rums makes it an exciting time to enter the category," commented Mark Chaplin, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "We're thrilled to bring Crossfire Hurricane by the Rolling Stones into our portfolio and to introduce the brand to our national network of trade and retail partners."

The liquid elevates any cocktail, embodying all the qualities bartenders seek in a rum while also appealing to discerning spirit consumers. Rooted in rock & roll, the rum encapsulates the edgy and timeless spirit of the band. This precisely blended liquid contains rums perfectly aged for up to five years in charred oak barrels, giving it a golden hue and imparting a depth of complexity and character that makes it ideal to sip on its own or stand out in a wide variety of cocktails.

Blended abroad and bottled in the United States at The Point Distillery, nestled in New Port Richey, FL, Crossfire Hurricane Rum stands out for its modern and inventive spirit production. Their approach blends traditional distilling methods with contemporary techniques, setting a distinctive standard in the American craft spirits industry.

Crossfire Hurricane Rum is available online across the U.S. at crossfirehurricane powered by ReserveBar with the MSRP of $37.00. The product will arrive on shelves in Florida and California in late February 2024, followed by a nationwide rollout with Southern Glazer's. Crossfire Hurricane reminds fans that no matter how you celebrate, rock & roll responsibly.

ABOUT SOUTHERN GLAZER'S WINE & SPIRITS: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit . Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

ABOUT CROSSFIRE HURRICANE: Iconic rock band, The Rolling Stones bring to you a remarkable rum that works to redefine your palate and elevate your cocktail experience. Crossfire

Hurricane Rum is the very first product owned by the Stones, giving fans the chance to enjoy a taste of rock & roll. This thoughtfully blended rum contains rums perfectly aged in carefully selected oak barrels, the liquid boasts flavors of caramelized bananas followed by a gentle hint of tropical fruit. This venture is the culmination of a pioneering partnership with Universal Music Group and Socio Ventures. Crossfire Hurricane is available for purchase at crossfirehurricane via ReserveBar at the MSRP of $37.00 USD. For additional information and up-to-date news please follow on social media @crossfirerum .

ABOUT THE ROLLING STONES:

When The Rolling Stones began playing gigs around London in 1962, the notion that a rock and roll band would last five years, let alone six decades, was an absurdity. Times and attitudes quickly changed, and The Rolling Stones took on the world and won. The band are among the most important reasons for the dramatic breakthroughs and transformations that have taken place in music over the last six decades. It is impossible to overestimate their importance in rock and roll history. Only a handful of musicians in any genre have achieved their stature. They exist in a pantheon of the most rarefied kind with recorded music sales of over 200 million, making them one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

ABOUT SOCIO VENTURES:

Socio Ventures is a venture platform that is building a portfolio of industry-defining beverage businesses for the world's most influential talent. Led by John Fincher, Socio Ventures provides a one-stop-shop for global talent to develop and scale their own brand, from launch to acquisition:

.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP: At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit

.



PRESS CONTACTS:



Crossfire Hurricane Rum

[email protected]

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

[email protected]

SOURCE Crossfire Hurricane Rum