First five holes drilled by Canada Nickel into the "B" Zone intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of 0.27-0.29% nickel and contained higher grade intervals of 0.3% nickel or better

Higher grade intervals included 16.5 metres of 0.54% nickel

within a larger interval of 54 metres of 0.38% nickel in BAN23-04

Upcoming summer 2024 drill program will complete the Canada Nickel drill program in preparation for an initial resource later in 2024 Company to host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2024 exploration program on Friday, February 23rd, 2024 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF )

is pleased to announce assay results from its 2023 drill program within the "B" Zone at Bannockburn, a 100% owned Canada Nickel property. Continue Reading



Figure 1 – Bannockburn“B” Zone – CNC Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Figure 2 - Bannockburn Property with Nickel Sulphide Zones (modified after Outokumpu, 1999). (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

"The five Canada Nickel holes drilled to infill the "B" Zone successfully intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of 0.27-0.29% nickel and more importantly, each contained higher grade intervals of 0.3% nickel or better," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel. "The Bannockburn "B" Zone has now been tested for its total 1.1-kilometre strike length with multiple intervals in excess of 0.3% nickel from both previous and current drilling. Bannockburn is highly complementary to our southern cluster of properties at Sothman, Midlothian, Van Hise and Powell." Bannockburn Property The Bannockburn Property is located 100 kilometres south of Timmins and consists of 151 contiguous unpatented mining claims totaling 3,250 hectares. Bannockburn is situated near the Company's Sothman, Midlothian, Van Hise, and Powell properties forming a southern cluster of highly prospective targets near established infrastructure in Matachewan, Ontario which is located approximately 20 kilometres east of the project area. This drill program consisted of six holes that formed an infilling of previous work on the "B" Zone. All six drillholes intersected sections of moderate to strongly serpentinized dunite/peridotite. Highlights for the first five holes are listed in Table 1 and shown in Figure 1. Hole BAN23-06 was drilled to test for a possible continuation of the higher-grade "C" Zone into the much larger, lower-grade "B" Zone. Drilling highlights from previous drilling are shown in Table 2. Other higher-grade historical prospective zones (A, C, D, E, & F) on the property (Figure 2) will be tested in future by Canada Nickel. Table 1

– Bannockburn drilling downhole composites.

Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) Ni % Co % Pd

g/t Pt

g/t Pd+Pt

g/t S % BAN23-01 65.0 347.0 282.0 0.27 0.010 0.004 0.008 0.012 0.01 including 239.0 284.0 45.0 0.30 0.010 0.006 0.015 0.021 0.01 including 275.0 279.5 4.5 0.34 0.010 0.010 0.056 0.066 0.01 BAN23-02 63.5 386.0 322.5 0.28 0.010 0.007 0.008 0.015 0.09 including 285.5 360.5 75.0 0.31 0.010 0.021 0.018 0.039 0.10 including 300.5 312.5 12.0 0.34 0.012 0.098 0.068 0.166 0.12 BAN23-03 32.0 332.0 300.0 0.29 0.009 0.003 0.004 0.007 0.02 including 239.0 263.0 24.0 0.34 0.010 0.010 0.004 0.014 0.03 BAN23-04 44.0 399.9 355.9 0.27 0.010 0.011 0.009 0.020 0.05 including 197.0 251.0 54.0 0.38 0.011 0.034 0.017 0.051 0.05 including 233.0 249.5 16.5 0.54 0.013 0.072 0.034 0.106 0.21 BAN23-05 10.8 401.0 390.2 0.28 0.010 0.005 0.005 0.010 0.02 including 98.0 108.5 10.5 0.34 0.010 0.017 0.014 0.031 0.03 and 143.0 146.0 3.0 0.48 0.011 0.066 0.039 0.105 0.09 BAN23-06 62.0 214.8 152.8 0.21 0.010 0.006 0.008 0.014 0.13 and 271.7 332.0 60.3 0.21 0.010 0.005 0.006 0.011 0.07

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

The "B" Zone is a large mineralized ultramafic measuring 1.1 kilometres along strike by up to 600 metres across strike (based on its magnetic response) as shown in Figure 1 with a total target geophysical footprint of 0.5 km2. The "B" Zone was drilled in 2021 by Grid Metals Corp. ("Grid Metals") to a depth of 340 metres, with the best hole, GBN21-03, intersecting 342 metres of 0.28% nickel. Historic drilling by Outokumpu Mines Inc. ("Outokumpu") intersected 203 metres of 0.33% nickel in MBB4-09 and 25 metres of 0.46% nickel in BN-19-98. Preliminary mineral processing in 2005 by Grid Metals showed that a 0.33% nickel bulk sample from the "B" Zone resulted in a 52% or higher nickel recovery and a 35% nickel concentrate (see Grid Metals press release February 17, 2021).

Table 2 – Grid Metals Previous Drilling – "B" Zone.

(previously reported)

Hole ID From

(m) To (m)

Length

(m) Ni %

GBN21-01 71.5 232.4 160.9 0.24 including 103.0 125.6 22.6 0.30 with 118.0 125.6 7.6 0.38 GBN21-02 40.5 337.0 296.5 0.28 including 98.0 210.0 112.0 0.32 with 147.0 195.0 48.0 0.34 GBN21-03 39.3 381.0 341.7 0.28 including 256.5 321.0 64.5 0.30 GBN21-04 115.5 309.0 193.5 0.31 including 133.5 162.0 28.5 0.40 and 225.0 247.5 22.5 0.41 GBN21-05 49.7 219.0 169.3 0.20 including 79.5 105.0 25.5 0.27 GBN21-06 60.0 247.5 189.0 0.27 including 133.5 174.0 40.5 0.30 and 210.0 235.5 25.5 0.31 GBN21-07 36.0 405.0 369.0 0.24 including 160.5 273.0 112.5 0.27 with 231.0 273.0 42.0 0.29 GBN21-08 72.0 303.0 231.0 0.24 including 132.0 258.0 126.0 0.28

Table 3:

Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID Zone

Easting (mE)

Northing (mN)

Azimuth (0)

Dip (0)

Length (m)

BAN23-01

B 506714 5313946 245 -50 347 BAN23-02

B 507020 5313630 235 -50 386 BAN23-03

B 507113 5313412 240 -61 332 BAN23-04

B 506820 5313767 245 -55 401 BAN23-05

B 506890 5313398 55 -50 401 BAN23-06

B 506855 5313908 120 -50 332

Repayment of Auramet Loan Facility

The Company has also repaid the US$12 million loan facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying

Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao (Peru). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Certain data disclosed in this news release is related to previous and historical drilling results. Canada Nickel has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. Canada Nickel considers the historical drill results relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

