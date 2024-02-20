Edtech Provider Becomes Ed-Fi Data Standard Certified

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Skyward's Qmlativ Education Management System has been fully certified with the Ed-Fi API v4 Certification through the Ed-Fi Alliance.

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyward, a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, is proud to announce that its Qmlativ platform has completed all requirements for the Ed-Fi API Certification. This certification showcases Skyward as an industry leader to state education agencies and highlights its commitment to data interoperability.

Continue Reading

Ed-Fi Data Standards, outlined by the Ed-Fi Alliance, make it possible for a "common language" at schools, making it easy for data to be seamlessly transferred between systems. Skyward has tested and proved that Qmlativ follows the Ed-Fi Data Standards, which is a critical element for integrating with other vendors to ensure their systems can communicate effectively and seamlessly exchange the data elements outlined in this certification.

Skyward is proud to announce that its Qmlativ platform has completed all requirements for the Ed-Fi API Certification.

Post this

"Skyward believes in the Ed-Fi Alliance's vision and has taken an active role to ensure our solutions adhere to the Ed-Fi Data Standard and certifications," said Ray Ackerlund, president at Skyward. "As more companies start to implement and certify with the Ed-Fi Alliance, it creates the steppingstones to ensure an easy connection and provides districts with quick access to meaningful data, regardless of where that data is initially housed. Skyward is proud to be a leader in this movement."

Partnering with the Ed-Fi Alliance since 2013, Skyward currently has state implementations in Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Wisconsin, with more states in the works.

"At the Ed-Fi Alliance, we believe that seamlessly and securely connecting data allows educators to make better decisions to drive student outcomes," said Maureen Wentworth, manager of strategic partnerships at the Ed-Fi Alliance. "Partners like Skyward make those data connections happen for districts across the country."

Skyward Qmlativ customers who use Skyward's SIS and/or ERP software will benefit from these certifications - Ed-Fi Student Information Systems API for Data Standard v4 Certification and Ed-Fi Domain API for Data Standard v4 Certification respectively.

About Skyward

Since 1980, Skyward's SIS and ERP solutions have helped more than 2,500 school districts save time, connect with families, and empower success. By blending advanced technology guided by actual users with world-class support delivered with a personal touch, Skyward is the clear choice for K-12 leaders who want to spend less time on tasks and more time with students. To learn more about the next generation of K-12 administration software, visit .

About Ed-Fi

The Ed-Fi Alliance is an initiative of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. The Alliance unites educators and technology providers to ensure K-12 systems produce useful insights that support student success.

We drive national adoption of the Ed-Fi Data Standard and its technology suite to securely exchange information that will help to meet student and classroom needs quickly.

For more information about the Ed-Fi Alliance, visit .

SOURCE Skyward