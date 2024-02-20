Oakland Youth Leaders Participate In Historic White House Youth Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kingmakers of Oakland youth leaders make a huge impact lifting their voices nationally

Washington DC, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week four remarkable young leaders from the heart of Oakland, Kahlil Chatmon, Tre Germany, Fiyah Abakah, and Romero Wesson, had the extraordinary opportunity to participate in the inaugural White House Youth Summit, hosted by the Biden-Harris Administration. Representing the innovative spirit and resilience of the city's youth, these individuals showcased the power of their voices on a national platform.

The White House Youth Summit, themed "Cultivating Possibilities," was a groundbreaking event aimed at amplifying the voices of young people and integrating their perspectives into policy-making processes. Hosted at the U.S. Department of Education, the summit brought together over 90 youth leaders from across the nation to engage with policymakers on critical issues affecting their communities.

During the summit, participants engaged in meaningful discussions on various topics, including addressing the behavioral health crisis, fostering wellbeing, promoting a sense of belonging and purpose, exploring identity and meaning-making, enhancing agency and decision-making skills, and nurturing leadership and contribution among youth.

The inclusion of Kahlil Chatmon, Tre Germany, Fiyah Abakah, and Romero Wesson from KOO is a testament to their exceptional leadership and dedication to improving the lives of their peers. As representatives of Oakland's vibrant youth community, they shared their insights and experiences to help shape policies and programs that ensure all young people have the opportunity to thrive.

"We are honored to have been part of the first-ever White House Youth Summit," said Kahlil Chatmon, reflecting on the experience. "It was inspiring to see youth voices being valued and heard at such a high level. We hope that our contributions will lead to meaningful change in our communities and beyond."

The discussions at the summit also focused on the importance of collaboration among key stakeholders within youth-serving agencies and organizations, spanning education, child welfare, housing, juvenile justice, employment, health, and mental health sectors. By aligning policy decisions across systems, the aim is to better serve youth and young adults, particularly those facing the greatest barriers to opportunity.

"We believe that by coming together and sharing our perspectives, we can create more equitable and inclusive policies that uplift all young people," added Tre Germany.

To learn more about the White House Youth Summit and its outcomes, please read the official press release from the Biden-Harris Administration: .

