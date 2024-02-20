Crucial Pro Series Supercharges Portfolio With DDR5 Overclocking Memory And World’S Fastest Gen5 SSD

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-PC ready, Crucial® DDR5 Pro Overclocking memory is compatible with DDR5 CPUs supporting Intel® XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPOTM, while the Crucial T705 Gen5 NVMe® SSD further raises the bar for Gen5 performance

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced two new Crucial Pro Series products with the addition of overclocking-capable memory and the world's fastest Gen5 SSD. The Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory: Overclocking Edition modules are available in 16GB densities up to 6,000MT/s1 to deliver higher performance, lower latencies and better bandwidth to fuel gaming wins and reduce performance bottlenecks. These powerful DDR5 overclocking DRAM modules are compatible with the latest DDR5 Intel and AMD CPUs and support both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO specifications on every module, eliminating compatibility hassles. Built with leading-edge Micron® 232-layer TLC NAND,2 the Crucial T705 SSD unleashes the full potential of Gen5 performance. Lightning-fast sequential reads and writes up to 14,500MB/s and 12,700MB/s (up to 1,550K/1,800K IOPS random reads and writes) respectively,3 enable faster gaming, video editing, 3D rendering and heavy workload AI application processing. With DDR5 Pro Overclocking DRAM and the T705 SSD, enthusiasts, gamers and professionals can harness the speed, bandwidth and performance they need for AI-ready PC builds capable of processing, rendering and storing large volumes of AI generated content.



“Today's high-end PCs require exceptional memory and storage solutions to meet the growing demands of applications and workloads. The class-leading Crucial T705 Gen5 SSD and high-performance Crucial DDR5 Pro Overclocking DRAM offerings continue our legacy of designing products specifically for gamers, creators and other performance users that allow them to fully leverage the capabilities provided by the latest generation of CPU platforms,” said Jonathan Weech, senior director of product marketing for Micron's Commercial Products Group.

Overclocking unlocked!

The Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory: Overclocking Edition delivers:



36-38-38-80 extended timings for 25% lower latency than Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory Plug and Play Edition4

Elegant, origami-inspired aluminum heat spreader to complement a variety of gaming rigs

Higher frame rates4 for serious 1080p and 1440p resolution gaming on memory-intensive titles like Rainbow Six® Siege, ForzaTM Horizon 4, Horizon Zero DawnTM, Cyberpunk 2077®, Hogwarts LegacyTM, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered or ForespokenTM Universal compatibility with DDR5-based Intel Core 12th to 14th Gen desktop CPUs and AMD Ryzen 7000 to 8000G Series desktop CPUs

Additionally, Crucial has fine-tuned all XMP 3.0 and EXPO memory profiles to maximize CPU compatibility without compromising overclocking stability and performance. Activating one of these pre-tuned profiles is necessary to overclocking the CPU and memory and is the easiest way to achieve maximum performance.

Crucial's fastest Gen5 SSD just got faster.

The T705 SSD is available in capacities up to 4TB and features a premium black aluminum and copper heatsink that dissipates heat5 without noisy fans or liquid cooling, takes full advantage of Microsoft® DirectStorage and is backward compatible with Gen3 and Gen4 motherboards. A non-heatsink version is also available for use with a motherboard heatsink.6 For a limited time while global supplies last, a 2TB Crucial T705 Gen5 SSD with an exclusive white heatsink is also available and was meticulously designed to meet the aesthetic preferences of enthusiasts and gamers, harmonizing perfectly with white motherboards and PC components.

The Crucial T705 Gen5 SSD also provides:



Faster gameplay and reduced game load times than Gen4 SSDs with Microsoft DirectStorage Compatibility with Intel® Core 13th and 14th Gen CPUs and AMD RyzenTM 7000 CPUs

The Crucial DDR5 Pro Overclocking DRAM will be available in 16GB densities on February 27, 2024, and 24GB densities later in 2024. All Crucial Pro memory modules have a limited lifetime warranty.7 Crucial T705 SSDs, including the limited-edition 2TB white heatsink version, are available to pre-order now on and will be available on March 12, 2024 through select etailers, retailers and global channel partners. The T705 SSDs have a 5-year warranty.8 To learn more about the entire high-performance Crucial Pro Series memory and storage product category, visit: .

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities - from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron .

© 2024 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

