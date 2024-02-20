New Scylladb Release Achieves 50% Higher Throughput, 33% Lower Latency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The NoSQL database recently benchmarked with 10-20X better performance than popular databases such as MongoDB is now even faster

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB, the database for predictable performance at scale, today announced its latest release, ScyllaDB Enterprise 2024.1.0. The new release introduces significant performance improvements: up to 50% higher throughput, 35% greater efficiency, and 33% lower latency than the previous enterprise release.

In benchmarks, ScyllaDB 2024.1 achieved more than 1.5X higher throughput compared to 2023.1. In some cases, this can translate to a 35% reduction in the number of vCPUs required to support a similar load. This enables a similar reduction in vCPU cost. Additionally, tests achieved 33% lower latency (both mean and P99), even with the higher throughput. Setup details and results are available in this blog .

ScyllaDB Co-founder and CEO Dor Laor introduced this performance boost at the recent ScyllaDB Summit, which hosted a community of over 7,500 developers, engineers, and database enthusiasts. Laor explained,“We achieved this performance boost through profile-guided optimization. The new performance level keeps ScyllaDB at the forefront of fast and efficient databases; it's ideal for business-critical workloads that require ultra-low latency, even beyond 1M ops/sec.” Laor's keynote, which also introduced ScyllaDB's revolutionary“tablet” architecture, is now available on-demand alongside 30+ tech talks by ScyllaDB users such as Discord, Expedia, Paramount, and more.

Repair-Based Node Operations provides a more robust, reliable, and safer data streaming for node operations like node-replace and node-add/remove.

Extended Encryption at Rest allows use of Amazon Key Management Service (KMS) to store and manage keys and setting default EaR parameters for all cluster tables. Extended Guardrails framework protects ScyllaDB users and admins from common mistakes and pitfalls related to replication.



