First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results On March 5, 2024

Conference call and webcast to be held the same day at 8:00 AM ET



Company to participate at three March institutional investors conferences

BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the“Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, before the market opens.

A conference call and webcast will follow at 8:00 AM ET, hosted by Chris Tomasso, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mel Hope, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via:



Dial 412-317-5208, which will be answered by an operator

Pre-register by entering your information at this Call MeTM link and entering the following Call MeTM passcode to receive a direct call for instant access to the event: 9300922 Join the webcast at



The webcast will be archived shortly after the call has concluded. For the dial-in and webcast options, the conference call should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to its scheduled start.

Conference Participation



The Company will host a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2024 Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 in Orlando, Fla. at 8:40 AM ET and meet with institutional investors.



The Company will host a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2024 Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Miami, Fla. at 3:30 PM ET and meet with institutional investors.

The Company will meet with institutional investors at the Citi 2024 Global Consumer Conference in Orlando, Fla. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.



The fireside chats will be webcast live at and will be archived on the site shortly after they have concluded.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with specialties such as the Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2023, First Watch was recognized as the top restaurant brand in Yelp's inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2023 and 2022, First Watch was named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet and recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work Award. There are more than 520 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit .

