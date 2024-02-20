Fujifilm Celebrates Recent Recipients Of Fujifilm Fellowships At Harvard Medical School

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual program advancing translational medical science research and education

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation (Fujifilm), today announced the nine most recent Fujifilm Fellows at Harvard Medical School. These PhD students from around the world are part of the Harvard Medical School Therapeutics Graduate Program working to advance therapeutics discovery, development, and applications to improve the treatment of disease.

Launched with six fellows in 2019, the Fujifilm Fellowship has now grown to reach 34 recipients to date, including six alumni. Further, the fellows have generated a combined total of 53 publications in top-tier journals – evidence of their extraordinary expertise, productivity, and collaboration.

Research and publications generated by fellowship recipients cover areas ranging from oncology to infectious diseases and mechanisms of drug resistance, hematopoietic related disorders, obesity and related biology, lung disease, neuroscience and neurodegeneration, pain, women's health, and G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) targeting drug discovery and ion channels.

“At Fujifilm we are supporting the development of therapies aimed at making the world a healthier place,” says Toshihisa Iida, corporate vice president, general manager, Life Sciences Strategy Headquarters, general manager, Bio CDMO Division, FUJIFILM Corporation and chairman of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.“Fujifilm is proud to support Harvard Medical School as it helps to shape our world's future scientists. We extend our congratulations to the nine highly esteemed doctoral fellows who recently received grants for the promise their work holds in advancing the field of translational medicine.”

Fujifilm Fellows 2023 – 2024 Cohort:



Stephan DeCarlo , Chemical Biology, Liu Lab, (Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Harvard University)

Hawa Dembele , Systems, Synthetic, and Quantitative Biology, Shih Lab, Wyss Institute

Katlyn Gabriel , Biological Sciences in Public Health, Greka Lab, (Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard)

Lily He , Neuroscience, Bellono Lab, (Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Harvard University))

Joe Hurley , Biological and Biomedical Sciences, Kruse Lab, (Harvard Medical School)

Kasia Kready , Systems, Synthetic, and Quantitative Biology, Silver Lab, (Harvard Medical School)

Claudia (Yunxi) Liu , Chemical Biology, Balskus Lab, (Faculty of Arts and Science, Harvard University)

Jiho Park , Biological and Biomedical Sciences, Fischer Lab, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute James Woods , Chemical Biology, Joint Liau Lab & Bar-Peled Lab, (Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Harvard University; Massachusetts General Hospital)

“The activities of the Harvard Medical School Therapeutics Graduate Program and the Fujifilm Fellows are an ideal match for Fujifilm's goals in life sciences,” commented Bruce E. Novich Sc.D., president, corporate new business development division, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation.“With this program, we aim to continue to inspire and assist the brightest minds to drive forward innovative strategies to address some of the world's major health problems.”

About Fujifilm Fellowship

The Fujifilm Fellowship program was designed by Fujifilm and Harvard Medical School to advance translational medicine research by investing in the next-generation of scientists. The selected beneficiaries who have been admitted to Harvard Medical School's Therapeutics Graduate Program will receive financial assistance to pursue their education and research in therapeutic innovation. Harvard Medical School leadership selects all program beneficiaries. For more information, please visit .

