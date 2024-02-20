

North American operating model improvements include progress across manufacturing flexibility, sales execution, pricing power and portfolio expansion Revenue growth management, channel opportunities, digital investments and best-in-class consumer marketing position North America as growth driver

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today will highlight the turnaround of its North America operations at the 2024 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put, Chief Financial Officer Luca Zaramella, and Executive Vice President for North America, Gustavo Valle, will update the Company's recent progress in building a sustainable growth engine in the North America market as part of its long-term growth acceleration strategy.

“Our strategic focus on core categories – chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks – has been instrumental in driving success across both emerging markets and developed markets like North America,” Van de Put said.“We remain confident that our virtuous cycle of strong gross profit dollar growth – fueling local-first commercial execution and increasing investments in our strong brands, capabilities and talent – will enable us to continue delivering attractive, sustainable growth.”

Driving Accelerated Growth and Transformation

Mondelēz International has consistently delivered against its long-term algorithm since launching its growth strategy in 2018. The Company is continuing to reshape its portfolio to generate 90% of revenue through its core categories-chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks.

The Company's North American business, which accounts for more than 30% of total net revenue and nearly 40% of operating income, has transformed into a resilient, reliable driver of growth.

“We're well positioned to take our performance to the next level,” Valle said.“We remain committed to strengthening consumer preference and loyalty through creative and meaningful activations in the region.”

Today's CAGNY presentation will focus on three key areas of Mondelēz International's strategy to drive sustainable long-term growth:



Delivering strong, differentiated results that position the Company for attractive long-term growth with superior presence across channels, supported by continuous investment in infrastructure and talent.

Transforming North America to build a sustainable growth engine and successfully building a foundational operating and sales model that will become a resilient growth driver. Strong capital allocation and value creation strategies to ensure stronger return on investments and become the consumer packaged goods partner of choice for retailers.



Presentation and Materials

Simultaneous with the webcast for CAGNY participants, today's presentation and accompanying slides will be available in the investor section of the Company's website and will remain available on the website following the webcast.

