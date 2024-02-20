Director/PDMR Shareholding

February 20, 2024

On February 13, 2024, Shell plc (the“Company”) was informed by Jane Holl Lute, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), that following her share purchase on February 11, 2022, her broker allocated her shareholding for a Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (“Scheme”). Shares were subsequently purchased on the payment of each dividend since February 11, 2022, pursuant to the Scheme, without any active involvement by Mrs Lute at the time of those purchases. Mrs Lute recognises the need for vigilance on these matters and to remove the need to notify small trades of this nature going forward, Mrs Lute has removed her shareholding from this Scheme. The transactions provided below outline the shares purchased under this Scheme whilst Mrs Lute was a participant.