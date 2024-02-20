Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
February 20, 2024
On February 13, 2024, Shell plc (the“Company”) was informed by Jane Holl Lute, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), that following her share purchase on February 11, 2022, her broker allocated her shareholding for a Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (“Scheme”). Shares were subsequently purchased on the payment of each dividend since February 11, 2022, pursuant to the Scheme, without any active involvement by Mrs Lute at the time of those purchases. Mrs Lute recognises the need for vigilance on these matters and to remove the need to notify small trades of this nature going forward, Mrs Lute has removed her shareholding from this Scheme. The transactions provided below outline the shares purchased under this Scheme whilst Mrs Lute was a participant.
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Jane
| Last Name(s)
| Holl Lute
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Non-executive Director
| Initial notification/amendments
| Initial Notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| American Depository Shares (SHEL) (1 ADS is equal to 2 ordinary shares)
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transactions
| Purchase of shares
| Currency
| USD
| Price
| (Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
| Volume
| Total 262 ADS (see breakdown below)
| Total
| $15,241.48
| Aggregated information:
Trade was undertaken on different dates as part of a Dividend Reinvestment Scheme.
| Date of Transactions
| Volume
| Price
| Total
| 29 March 2022
| 23 ADS
| $53.07
| $1,200.48
| 28 June 2022
| 32 ADS
| $53.14
| $1,713.31
| 21 September 2022
| 33 ADS
| $52.98
| $1,729.43
| 20 December 2022
| 31 ADS
| $56.19
| $1,745.75
| 28 March 2023
| 36 ADS
| $56.24
| $2,025.48
| 27 June 2023
| 34 ADS
| $59.93
| $2,046.19
| 19 September 2023
| 36 ADS
| $65.44
| $2,378.39
| 21 December 2023
| 37 ADS
| $65.57
| $2,402.45
| Place of Transactions
| New York
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
