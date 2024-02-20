COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® RECOGNIZES BRAND LEADERS AND TOP FRANCHISEES AT ANNUAL REUNION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAMPA, FL, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, recognized their top performers at their annual Reunion. Each year, franchise partners and team members come together to network with their peers, hear encouragement from an impressive lineup of keynote speakers and collaborate on best business practices for the year ahead.The awards ceremony spotlighted franchise partners who excelled in 2023 from generating impressive revenue marks to those who best represent the brand's core values. One of the highlights of the 2024 Reunion was the presentation of the Lynn Skynear Award winner. This special award is granted to a team member or strategic partner who has made a lasting impact on the brand and is given in honor of Co-Founder Omar Soliman's mother, Lynn Skynear. Heralded as the mother of the brand, it was her beat up cargo van that Nick and Omar used the first summer at College HUNKS, and her encouragement that led to the name College HUNKS Hauling Junk. This year's award was presented to the brand's charitable partner U.S. Hunger.This year, College HUNKS named Christian Pillay of the Asheville, NC location HUNK of the Year. This prestigious recognition is voted on by the network of franchisees and is given to the team member who best embodies the brand's core values.“We continue to be blown away by our franchise partners, their commitment to our brand and the leadership they exhibit at their individual locations,” said Nick Friedman , Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS.“Each year we look forward to honoring them and their extensive success with our annual reunion.”College HUNKS recognized their Raise the Bar winners, with awards given to top performers in Total Revenue, Junk Service Revenue, Moving Service Revenue, and All Stars in Brand Alignment. Finally, the brand recognized the Kalamazoo, MI franchise as the Sustainability Award winner, owned and operated by Chad and Anastasia Jacob as the Sustainability Award winner. This recognition is bestowed on the team members who represent an un-paralleled commitment to sustainability efforts.“Our brand would not be what it is today without our franchise partners and team members continuing to raise the bar in service and performance,” added Friedman.“We are grateful for their dedication and hard work and look forward to seeing what the year ahead has for College HUNKS.The College HUNKS 2024 Reunion event was hosted at the Tampa Convention Center and drew College HUNKS team members from around the system. Alan Stein Jr., Scott Greenberg, BJ Bueno, Ben Berman and Jonathan Bowman were featured as keynote speakers.For more information, visit .About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.College HUNKS was featured in the Season 11 premiere of the CBS series UNDERCOVER BOSS with their historic episode. Co-founders Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman both went undercover to examine their company's operations, and this marked the first time that two bosses were featured in one show.For more information, visit .

