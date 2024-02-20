Modern Training Ontario On The Move Hamilton Truck Training School Announces New Expanded Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modern Training Ontario, Professional Truck Driver Training School

Modern Training Ontario Truck Driver Training

Modern Training Ontario uses late model trucks for student training

Modern Training Ontario is moving. On March 3, 2024 the professional truck driver training school moves to their new and expanded location in Stoney Creek.

- Sean Essner, General ManagerHAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Training Ontario is moving to a new and expanded location. Effective March 3, 2024 the professional truck driver training school begins welcoming students to their new location at 160 Constellation Drive in Stoney Creek.Modern Training General Manager, Sean Essner says“Our staff is excited to be moving into this new and modern facility, conveniently located just off the QEW near Fifty Road. We've been operating from our location on Kenora Avenue in Hamilton's east end for over 20 years now, and we've outgrown it.“Modern Training Ontario offers one of the most extensive commercial driver packages in the industry. Their job is to train drivers for the real world with the utmost, professional manner and skill. The school offers both Licence Training and Skills Training. That means students can get trained for a range of licences, including AZ (Tractor Trailer), DZ, and Air Brake Z Endorsement. Modern also offers a DZ Fire Program to receive training to drive fire trucks.The Demand for Drivers Has Never Been StrongerThere is a high demand for professional drivers across all licence classes in the province. Modern Training Ontario has an over 98% graduation rate, and students are often recruited by transport companies before they complete their course.The company has also seen a significant increase in the number of companies choosing to upgrade and up-class their current employees and new hires. According to Essner,“Many of these employers are businesses in which trucking is a by-product of what they do, including construction companies, moving companies and utilities. They enrol their people with Modern Training to upgrade their licences or receive skills training to keep them fresh.”A Successful Business ModelWhen asked why Modern Training has been able to grow their business over the years, Essner believes that, above all, it's a passion for driving that is shared by the staff and instructors:“We love driving, and we think becoming a professional driver is a great career. The world relies on us to deliver the things we need and transport people safely on our roads. Our instructors are experienced truck drivers who understand why driving can be an appealing career choice for many people.”Modern Training Ontario instructors bring their passion for driving well to their work. Students receive exceptional training, and they learn to appreciate that safety and professionalism go hand in hand.All in-vehicle training is conducted one-on-one. That means one instructor and one student at a time. There's no audience or time spent riding as a passenger. Students always have the full attention of their instructor, so they learn faster while learning in a safe environment.Modern Training also prides itself on only using late model equipment. Students learn on late model, full dimension equipment, including Freightliners equipped with full size sleepers and 53 foot trailers, both empty and weighted, equipped with the latest on board technologies. This is training for the real world of driving.A Higher Standard of EducationModern Training holds their students and their instructors to a higher standard. Technically, instructors only require a minimum of 5 years experience as professional drivers. Modern Training instructors all have over 15 years of experience, and the faculty currently has a combined 160 plus years behind the wheel. They know experience counts.The transition from the current location to the new facility is happening without interruption to their course calendar. Essner says,“We move over the 22nd and 23rd of February and will be starting our next round of course offerings during the first week of March.”He continues,“In the near future, we will be holding an Open House where guests can come and meet with our instructors and check out the new facilities. For now, we want to get settled in and focus on making the student and staff experience as seamless as possible.”If you're interested in checking out the next available courses , visit the school's website at moderntraining . Whether you're an individual considering a new career, or a company looking to advance your team's skills, Modern Training Ontario is ready to help you on the journey.

Sean Essner

Modern Training Ontario Inc.

+1 905-573-9675

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn