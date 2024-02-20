KARMASCORE LAUNCHES THE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND RELATIONSHIP ANALYTICS MOBILE APP FOR A MORE EFFECTIVE RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Relationship Analytics Mobile App

Measure the Moments that Matter

THE RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT SOLUTION FOR TODAY'S SELFCARE-FOCUSED WORLD TO ASSESS, MEASURE AND MANAGE YOUR LIFE'S CONNECTIONS FOR A HEALTHIER HAPPIER YOU

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karmascore®, a pioneering woman-founded relationship analytics company, is thrilled to unveil Karmascore, a revolutionary mobile app solution engineered to transform relationship management for the modern individual prioritizing healthy relationships.In an era where digital connections abound, navigating the labyrinth of relationships can be overwhelming. Whether delving into the realms of dating or seeking to optimize existing connections, Karmascore empowers users to navigate the complexities of relationships with confidence and ease.As society increasingly prioritizes self-care and meaningful connections, Karmascore addresses a critical gap in the market for tools that facilitate great connections. Founder and CEO, Paula Panagouleas Miller, a Harvard graduate, and serial entrepreneur, remarked, "Everyone deserves a way to make sure they have great relationships. My team and I have embarked on a journey to create a solution that empowers individuals to identify and nurture positive connections while identifying and mitigating toxic influences."Karmascore stands apart from its competitors by offering not just a platform for journaling and reflection, but a robust suite of measurable algorithms and analytics that provide unparalleled insights into the quality of one's relationships.Co-Founder and CMO, Virginia C. Dori, emphasized the app's alignment with shifting societal paradigms, stated, "In a world where we meticulously manage our financial investments, it's imperative that we apply the same diligence to safeguard and nurture our emotional well-being. Karmascore enables users to budget and prioritize their emotional investments, ensuring they have the reserves to thrive personally and professionally."Designed with intuitive simplicity, Karmascore is accessible to all, with a range of features and subscription levels tailored to meet diverse needs. Co-Founder and Chief Creative Designer, Emily Grush, elaborated, "Our app, offers a creative and resourceful solution to the universal challenge of assessing and managing relationships. By empowering users to take control of their emotional landscapes, Karmascore heralds a new era of self-awareness and empowerment."Experience the transformative power of Karmascore today. Download the app for free from the iOS App Store or Google Play, and embark on a journey to measure the moments that matter!ABOUT KARMASCORE:Karmascore is a trailblazing woman-founded relationship analytics company dedicated to redefining the way individuals manage their relationships. Karmascore's app, the company's flagship product, offers users the ability to track progress, build better relationships, and measure moments that matter. In an age where self-care and mental wellness take center stage, Karmascore is a timely and indispensable tool. For more information and to download the app, visit .MEDIA INQUIRIES:Contact: Virginia C. DoriCo-Founder and CMO, Karmascore...###

Virginia C. Dori

Karmascore

+1 408-768-8033

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Karmascore_CEO_Paula_Video_PR_2024